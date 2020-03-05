Yours Always! Nkechi’s & Ladipo’s Charming Pre-wedding Shoot

We are loving the new wave of simple and also sexy pre-wedding shoot. There’s just a way the couple says a lot without saying too much.

The #CLForever couple is giving us that kind of vibe and trust us, we are here for it. Nkechi and her all-time lover, Ladipo totally have us saying “aww” with their sweet pre-wedding shoot captured by Swale Photography.

You can catch up with more pre-wedding shoots here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @cy__a

Photography: @swale_photography

Makeup: @chays_glam

Planner: @nidelevents