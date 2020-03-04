Connect with us

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 326

Style

IT Girl Idia Aisien shines on The Celebrity Shoot Magazine's latest Cover

Style

Trust Us, You'll Love Denike's 2020 Collection tagged "Aso-Asiko"

Style

The Most Stylish South African Celebrities At The #VCPoloSeries

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Pearl Thusi, Didi Olomide, Bettinah Tianah And More

Beauty Style

The BN Style Recap: Your Guide to The All the Most Entertaining Style Stories This Week

Style

Pearl Thusi celebrates Being an African Woman in SCHICK Magazine's New Issue

Style

These were the Best Dressed Celebs at the AMVCA 2020 Nominees Party!

Style

All the Looks From Lady Biba's Curvy Collection You Need to See ASAP

Style

We Fell In Love With Thebe Magugu's Ipopeng Ext. Exhibition at Paris Fashion Week - Here's Why

Style

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 326

AsoEbi Bella

Published

1 hour ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@seanling_ling in @house_of_dova Makeup- @tennycoco Gele @mary_gele

@royaltybunny for #ova35 Makeup- @beautyandthebeholdermakeovers Outfit by @houseoftobee

@gbollybabie Makeup and gele @rubyzainbeauty Dress @a.t.k_fhouse

Photo by @biyiadeleke 2

@toosweetannangh Outfit- @mmklothingofficiall

@omodunnii Makeup- @skylarkfaces Dress- @wakaddy_official

Photo by @biyiadeleke

@itslydialove Dress- @dammymor_clothings Makeup and gele @debellemakeovers

@rare_bolanle . Makeup and Gele- @bajmajic

Dress- @gabriellazora

Temmy in @house_of_dova MUA- @eeswatmakeovers Gele- @taiwos_touch

@moreni_kayjih [email protected]_glamz Dress- @ministerofhearts

Makeup- @mo_dees

@therealrhonkefella in @rhonkefellacollections

@browninspired

@nwakaflocka Makeup- @seun_williams  Dress- @barbararichard_  Gele by @_mirellebeauty

@hombell in @floxy_fix

Outfits- @amdiddyy

@lupitanyongo in @funkeadepoju || MUA @tolufelix_mua

Makeup- @nomey_jmakeovers Outfit- @pmclady_ Gele- @taiwos_touch

@bola_akeredolu @unshakeable_nicky . Makeup and gele @bummiesbeauty

@sharonooja in @somobysomo  Makeup- @makeupkwin

@toosweetannangh Outfit- @emrightclothing1 Shoes- @sb__luxury

@missdeeadaora

@king_Agu in @jeffurbanclothing

@thebeverlynaya in @mazelle.studio Makeup- @flawlessfacesbyjane Hair- @hairassuredltd

@_kemii in @jane.uati

@justubong in @michaelcharlesng

#AsoEbiBella in @itua_stitches

#thehomi20 @eberee_ @phemmysilas Credit @klalaphotography Makeup @makeupbylamide Clothing @l.kfashion

@yomicasual

@pricelessgem22

@raeeemah

Beautiful bride & her siblings at #UgoEkene2020  Photography- @riyalityweddings Makeup [email protected] Hair- @yamarastylinchic Dress- @bibilawrence

@ethnik_city

#AsoEbiBella

Outfit- @amdiddyy

Outfit- @houseofburay

@nuhmott || @jidenna in @atafo.official Photo credit- @stylishlymuah

Kids!

#Init2020  @tolaniav

@debbie_beecroft & her baby @levi.beecroft Dress- @suemanuell Decor- @shaladivaevents [email protected] Photo- @zealsphotography

@ihuaku.kalu

Photo- @maigaskiya

@fabjewels_official, @yomicasual & their baby boy

@ceolumineeofficial

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

Related Topics:
AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Yetunde Onafuye: How To Manage Productivity When Your Plans Don’t Quite Work Out

Marketing Strategist Bukky Akomolafe is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: Saying Yes to Life

Temi Olajide: Protect Your Kids From Bullying

Emma Uchendu: Before You Accept That Job Offer

Advertisement
css.php