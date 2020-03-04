Connect with us

You'll Actually Want To Jump On This Gozel Green Look ASAP

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 326

IT Girl Idia Aisien shines on The Celebrity Shoot Magazine's latest Cover

Trust Us, You'll Love Denike's 2020 Collection tagged "Aso-Asiko"

The Most Stylish South African Celebrities At The #VCPoloSeries

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Pearl Thusi, Didi Olomide, Bettinah Tianah And More

The BN Style Recap: Your Guide to The All the Most Entertaining Style Stories This Week

Pearl Thusi celebrates Being an African Woman in SCHICK Magazine's New Issue

These were the Best Dressed Celebs at the AMVCA 2020 Nominees Party!

All the Looks From Lady Biba's Curvy Collection You Need to See ASAP

47 mins ago

As the new season begins, this 60’s dress is perfect for work and calls to mind an elevated 60’s vibe . Its cut from panels of colour blocked stretch-crepe and fits slim through the bodice before falling to a structured midi-length hem. Wear yours to the office with a structured bag and strappy sandals.

This midi dress features contrasting panels in a quirky colour palette of plum and pastel blue, and a  slightly frayed neckline. On a night out, wear with a pair of strappy heels or point toed heels for a  super polished feel.

 

Find out more about this set at @gozelgreen

Credits

Photography: @favourbenjaminphotography
MUA: @mad.but.not.roaming
Styling: @so__oe for @gozelgreen

BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

