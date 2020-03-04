Style
You’ll Actually Want To Jump On This Gozel Green Look ASAP
As the new season begins, this 60’s dress is perfect for work and calls to mind an elevated 60’s vibe . Its cut from panels of colour blocked stretch-crepe and fits slim through the bodice before falling to a structured midi-length hem. Wear yours to the office with a structured bag and strappy sandals.
This midi dress features contrasting panels in a quirky colour palette of plum and pastel blue, and a slightly frayed neckline. On a night out, wear with a pair of strappy heels or point toed heels for a super polished feel.
Find out more about this set at @gozelgreen
Credits
Photography: @favourbenjaminphotography
MUA: @mad.but.not.roaming
Styling: @so__oe for @gozelgreen