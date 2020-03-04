You’ll Actually Want To Jump On This Gozel Green Look ASAP

As the new season begins, this 60’s dress is perfect for work and calls to mind an elevated 60’s vibe . Its cut from panels of colour blocked stretch-crepe and fits slim through the bodice before falling to a structured midi-length hem. Wear yours to the office with a structured bag and strappy sandals.

This midi dress features contrasting panels in a quirky colour palette of plum and pastel blue, and a slightly frayed neckline. On a night out, wear with a pair of strappy heels or point toed heels for a super polished feel.

Find out more about this set at @gozelgreen

Credits

Photography: @favourbenjaminphotography

MUA: @mad.but.not.roaming

Styling: @so__oe for @gozelgreen