Connect with us

Style

Check Out How Style Stars Are Rocking Denim On #BellaStylista: Issue 95!

Style

You'll Actually Want To Jump On This Gozel Green Look ASAP

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 326

Style

IT Girl Idia Aisien shines on The Celebrity Shoot Magazine's latest Cover

Style

Trust Us, You'll Love Denike's 2020 Collection tagged "Aso-Asiko"

Style

The Most Stylish South African Celebrities At The #VCPoloSeries

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Pearl Thusi, Didi Olomide, Bettinah Tianah And More

Beauty Style

The BN Style Recap: Your Guide to The All the Most Entertaining Style Stories This Week

Style

Pearl Thusi celebrates Being an African Woman in SCHICK Magazine's New Issue

Style

These were the Best Dressed Celebs at the AMVCA 2020 Nominees Party!

Style

Check Out How Style Stars Are Rocking Denim On #BellaStylista: Issue 95!

BellaNaija Style

Published

25 mins ago

 on

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

That wraps it up for Issue 95!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

Photo Credit: Instagram | #BellaStylista

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: You Don’t Need Confidence to Cross the Street

“Where is Kainene?” The Unanswered Question that Many Victims of the Biafran War Can Relate To

Yetunde Onafuye: How To Manage Productivity When Your Plans Don’t Quite Work Out

Marketing Strategist Bukky Akomolafe is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: Saying Yes to Life

Advertisement
css.php