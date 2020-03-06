Deremi Ajidahun is officially the First African Brand Ambassador for French Luxury Brand Zilli

Luxury French brand Zilli recently launched its Spring Summer collection with strong collaboration with Nigerian entrepreneur Deremi Ajidahun as a brand ambassador and one of the faces of the collection. A testament to Zilli’s new global approach as it seeks to expand into Africa, the international brand will launch its first boutique in Nigeria in Q2 2020.

Deremi Ajidahun is a Nigerian entrepreneur changing the face of luxury on the African. With over three decades of experience operating in the luxury sector, Deremi has established Hole19 as a leading luxury retail group in Nigeria. With an unrelenting work ethic and attention to detail Hole19 Group has evolved under his guidance to six different business units; Zakaa, Karghill Publishing, Nettetal, Hole19 Sport, Hole19 Investments and DML, and home to over 60 internationally renowned luxury brands.

Zakaa (Hole19’s flagship house) with stores across Nigeria has the official agency for leading global brands including Hublot, Bvlgari, Tag Heuer, Billionaire, Santoni, Frank muller, Devialet and many more.

Zilli is a French ready to wear male luxury brand that has dominated the luxury market for half a century producing a luxurious line of clothing and clothing accessories. Currently present in 37 countries with 48 stand-alone stores, Zilli holds the Living Heritage Company label which is awarded by the Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industry. It was the first luxury men’s house to receive this label in the “Haute-Couture and Prêt à Porter” category in 2010. Their product range covers Leather jackets and coats, furs, Costumes, Shirts, Mesh, Jewelry, Glasses, Sunglasses and Optics, Leather goods: luggage, small leather goods, and belts, Jeans, Ties and Footwears. Zilli offers the possibility of tailor-made and half measure for some of their products.

