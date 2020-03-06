Connect with us

Promotions Style

Deremi Ajidahun is officially the First African Brand Ambassador for French Luxury Brand Zilli

Beauty Promotions

Get Your Glow On with Body Organics' Skinfood Watermelon & Vitamin C Masque

Promotions

Here's how you can get a Free Sanitizer & Nose Mask courtesy of Askifa

Promotions

Three Crowns flags off 30-day Fitness Challenge 2020

Promotions

Ruff ‘n’ Tumble Mom shares Her Special Mother's Day Experience

BN TV Promotions

Another Season of Your Fave "Off The Menu" with Soliat Bada is Back | Powered by Accelerate TV

Inspired Promotions

Let's welcome Teezee, the New Marketing Executive for Eventful 👏🏽

Promotions

HMD Global Empowers Nigerian Students with Nokia ‘Change Ya Level’ Campus Tour

Promotions

Sujimoto presents its First IMAX Standard Cinema for Residents of the LucreziaBySujimoto in Banana Island🕺🏽

Promotions

British Council's #ThanksToYou Campaign is a Remarkable way to Mark its 75th Year of Service in Nigeria

Promotions

Deremi Ajidahun is officially the First African Brand Ambassador for French Luxury Brand Zilli

BellaNaija.com

Published

26 mins ago

 on

Luxury French brand Zilli recently launched its Spring Summer collection with strong collaboration with Nigerian entrepreneur Deremi Ajidahun as a brand ambassador and one of the faces of the collection. A testament to Zilli’s new global approach as it seeks to expand into Africa, the international brand will launch its first boutique in Nigeria in Q2 2020.

Deremi Ajidahun is a Nigerian entrepreneur changing the face of luxury on the African. With over three decades of experience operating in the luxury sector, Deremi has established Hole19 as a leading luxury retail group in Nigeria. With an unrelenting work ethic and attention to detail Hole19 Group has evolved under his guidance to six different business units; Zakaa, Karghill Publishing, Nettetal, Hole19 Sport, Hole19 Investments and DML, and home to over 60 internationally renowned luxury brands.
Zakaa (Hole19’s flagship house) with stores across Nigeria has the official agency for leading global brands including Hublot, Bvlgari, Tag Heuer, Billionaire, Santoni, Frank muller, Devialet and many more.

Zilli is a French ready to wear male luxury brand that has dominated the luxury market for half a century producing a luxurious line of clothing and clothing accessories. Currently present in 37 countries with 48 stand-alone stores, Zilli holds the Living Heritage Company label which is awarded by the Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industry. It was the first luxury men’s house to receive this label in the “Haute-Couture and Prêt à Porter” category in 2010. Their product range covers Leather jackets and coats, furs, Costumes, Shirts, Mesh, Jewelry, Glasses, Sunglasses and Optics, Leather goods: luggage, small leather goods, and belts, Jeans, Ties and Footwears. Zilli offers the possibility of tailor-made and half measure for some of their products.

Head over to @zilli.official and @daa_live on Instagram to enjoy more from this collaboration.
————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: Home is Where the Heart Is

Here’s How You Can Support Health Practitioners As they Combat the Coronavirus

Social Media – Home For Bants and Savagery

Monica Alabi: The Power of Genuine, Healthy Relationships

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: You Don’t Need Confidence to Cross the Street

Advertisement
css.php