Get Your Glow On with Body Organics’ Skinfood Watermelon & Vitamin C Masque

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Body Organics' Skinfood Watermelon & Vitamin C Masque

A cleansed, relaxed, glowy and unclogged pores are the benefits you get when you use Body Organics’ Skinfood Watermelon and Vitamin C Masque. This mask is chock full of real watermelon extract and vitamin A, C and B6 ideal for all skin types, even the most sensitive skin. It also helps to rejuvenate, diminish signs of aging, and unstable atoms that damage the skin cells.

According to beauty entrepreneur and creative director of Body Organics, Viola Ogbunube, the aim is to help women embrace all-natural skincare. That us why the Skinfood Watermelon and Vitamin C masque is nature-based and made from certified organic active ingredients such as Citrullus Lanatus (Watermelon) Fruit Extract, Certified-Organic Glycerin, Certified-Organic Lavandula, Angustifolia (Lavender), Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, Certified-OrganicCitrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Extract, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C),

For best results, use the masque two to three times per week and it is available on bodyorganics.com.
Sponsored Content

