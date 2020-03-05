Connect with us

Here's how you can get a Free Sanitizer & Nose Mask courtesy of Askifa

The deadly Coronavirus a.k.a COVID-19 has been tagged, a Global pandemic, spreading like wildfire across the continents including Africa.

The first case of an infected person was confirmed in Nigeria’s most commercialized city- Lagos, on Friday, February 28th; ever since, the city has been uptight as to curtailing the deadly virus.

While the number of suspected cases is on the rise, it is very important for each and every Nigerians to take necessary and relevant preventive measures in fighting the epidemic.

On that note, Askifa– a leading technology website/platform is giving out free sanitizers and nose mask to individuals and corporate organizations as part of its commitment to making Lagos State a conducive habitat for any and everyone.

Check Virustracker.Askifa.ng to get a free sanitizer and nose mask.
