Three Crowns flags off 30-day Fitness Challenge 2020

3 hours ago

This year is already taking a very exciting and yummy dimension for both consumers of Three Crowns milk, one of Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand from the stable of Friesland Campina WAMCO and  Nigerians, especially mothers, as the iconic brand has commenced the 2020 edition of its health and fitness campaign, tagged Fitness Challenge.

Three Crowns Fitness Challenge

In its eighth edition, the campaign is designed in line with Three Crowns’ brand positioning to create healthy mums and happy families. It is a platform to help mums keep fit and is thus a further endorsement of the brand’s association with health and wellness.

Over the years, Three Crowns has encouraged every Nigerian, especially mothers, to live a healthy lifestyle by cultivating healthy habits.

The Fitness Challenge Campaign has always been an exciting 30-day fitness engagement; created for every mum and her family to stay active and imbibe a healthy lifestyle through exercise and eating right every day. 

Instructively, the brand is tapping into mums’ New Year fitness resolution; knowing full well that the just concluded festive celebration came with a lot of indulgent. As usual, participants have been grouped into three fitness levels: ‘’Newbie (Beginners level), Wannabe (Standard level) and Pro (Advanced level)’’; and consumers are to choose a preferred level they feel most comfortable with. 

In the period of the campaign, daily exercise videos tailored for the different levels identified above will be deployed across the brand’s digital platforms (Instagram and Facebook) for 30days and consumers are required to recreate the same and share with the brand. Every Saturday, the BTL cardio dance sessions hold offline across selected neighborhoods which will be streamed online for others to participate.

Notably, participants will be coached directly by the fitness instructors on the WhatsApp groups created for each level. Those interested have been invited to register at Pro, Newbie, Wannabe, depending on which level they prefer to join.

Marketing Manager, Three Crowns, Omolara Banjoko, while giving the details of the campaign, explained that participants are expected to make a demo video of themselves doing the same routine showcased daily by the brand, repost it on their social media handles and tag @3crownsmilk with the hashtag #TC30DaysFitnessChallenge and their level e.g. repost demo video using ‘’@3crownsmilk, #TC30DaysFitnessChallenge, #Newbie’’. Similarly, they can share their videos directly on the WhatsApp coaching groups.

She further stated that within the duration of the activity, consumers will be encouraged to workout with whatever household material is available to them like buckets, kegs, tires or do simple routines that do not require expert supervision to accomplish. This, she said, was to underscore Three Crowns’ desire that every Nigerian keep fit through dances; and have fun while working out.

Banjoko stressed that Three Crowns acknowledges the pivotal place of mothers in the families and the larger society, adding that that is why Three Crowns has made the care for mothers a top priority as it (the brand) recognizes them as the ‘’Heartbeat of the home’’.

According to her, “In caring for the mothers we ultimately care for everyone in the society. This campaign aims to consolidate what the brand stands for which is to keep mums healthy so that they have a good heart to take to their families and keep them happy”

Three Crowns milk is a brand of Friesland Campina WAMCO Nigeria PLC – Nigeria’s foremost dairy company and an affiliate of Royal Friesland Campina in The Netherlands, one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world.
