IT Girl Idia Aisien shines on The Celebrity Shoot Magazine’s latest Cover

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Media IT girl Idia Aisien is the latest cover star for The Celebrity Shoot Magazine led by Fashion Designer and Stylist Abbyke Domina.

She talks about her journey through stardom and all the little details you didn’t know about her brand. Visit www.theabbykedomina.com for more on this cover feature.

See more photos from the cover shoot below


Credits
Creative Director: Abbyke Domina
Styling & Outfit: Abbyke Domina & KimsCloset
Photography: Sunmisola Olorunisola

