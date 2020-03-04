IT Girl Idia Aisien shines on The Celebrity Shoot Magazine’s latest Cover

Media IT girl Idia Aisien is the latest cover star for The Celebrity Shoot Magazine led by Fashion Designer and Stylist Abbyke Domina.

She talks about her journey through stardom and all the little details you didn’t know about her brand. Visit www.theabbykedomina.com for more on this cover feature.

See more photos from the cover shoot below



Credits

Creative Director: Abbyke Domina

Styling & Outfit: Abbyke Domina & KimsCloset

Photography: Sunmisola Olorunisola

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!