Trust Us, You’ll Love Denike’s 2020 Collection tagged “Aso-Asiko”

Fashion Designer Denike Adegboye returns with another carefully curated collection for 2020. This new collection tagged Aso-Asiko is inspired by women’s fashion in Nigeria during the 1990s.

In a statement following the release:

For our 2020 collection, our creative director drew inspiration from the revolutionary fashion of the early ’90s. Heavily influenced by the unrestrained glamour of American soap operas like Dynasty and on the cusp of a new century, young Nigerian women looked to fashion as a new frontier for self-determination. They chose individuality over uniformity, maximalism over conservatism. Their sleeves were obscene, their silhouette exaggerated to project power, their heels functional so they could party well into the morning. Children were a choice, as was marriage. What mattered that it was your choice. We distill that feeling of expectant feeling and express it to flatter a new generation at the cusp of a new decade with hard-won freedoms and a culture reclaimed and repurposed for modern needs.

The house signature adire is rendered in cottons and linens, and paired with damask, metallic and cotton iterations of àsò-óké updated in contemporary silhouettes. As comfortable in luxury as she is in her hustle, our woman this season matches, crepes, Duchesse satin and flirty chiffons with structured denims. Of her time and yet predating it, our woman this season connects the past and the future with her Aso-Asiko.

See the full lookbook below

Photography: @tosin.akinyemiju

Model: @okoye_precious

Stylist: @mruduku

Makeup: @fisolami_

Hair: @tonysbeautyace

Assistant: @thekookoorere

Words: @edgothboy