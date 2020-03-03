Connect with us

Style

The Most Stylish South African Celebrities At The #VCPoloSeries

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Pearl Thusi, Didi Olomide, Bettinah Tianah And More

Beauty Style

The BN Style Recap: Your Guide to The All the Most Entertaining Style Stories This Week

Style

Pearl Thusi celebrates Being an African Woman in SCHICK Magazine's New Issue

Style

These were the Best Dressed Celebs at the AMVCA 2020 Nominees Party!

Style

All the Looks From Lady Biba's Curvy Collection You Need to See ASAP

Style

We Fell In Love With Thebe Magugu's Ipopeng Ext. Exhibition at Paris Fashion Week - Here's Why

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 325

Style

Ogo Offodile Just Reminded Us: No One Does Minimalism Quite Like Her

Style

The BN Style Recap: These Are The Top Stories You Need To Read This Week!

Style

The Most Stylish South African Celebrities At The #VCPoloSeries

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Most Stylish SA Celebrities At The #VCPoloSeries

The annual Veuve Cliquot Polo Series returned on Sunday to Cape Town’s Val de Vie Estate. The prestigious event brought fashion enthusiasts together for some high society mingling, celebration and ofcourse polo!

The not-to-be-missed social event themed “Colourama”  was not short of glamour, top celebrities and influencers in the chicest ensembles.

From event host Nomzamo Mbatha rocking fringe and daring cuts to Lungile Thabete shifting the norm in a daring suit.

Scroll down to see our best-dressed celebrities at the VC Polo Series

Nomzamo Mbatha

Jumpsuit: @gertjohancoetzee
Makeup: @bk_makeupartist
Hair: @iambomzi

Kefilwe Mabote

Dress @gertjohancoetzee

Ayanda Thabethe

Dress by : @yonela_collection

Mihlali Ndamase

Wearing Dolce & Gabanna

Lungile Thabethe

Suit: @advicebykgosilesego

Celeste Khumalo

Wearing @zaziluxury

Blue Mbombo

Wearing @scalodesigner
Makeup: @preciousxabamakeup
Photography: @shellingsonsa

Linda Mtoba

Dress by @nolanga_made
Photographer @brandon_mphela
Makeup @sikelela_siki
Hair styled by @winqiethestylist
Jewelry @first_diamonds
Hair from @fancy_claws

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

‘Tola Oladiji: Help Your Children Boost Their Self Confidence

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: The Valley of the Shadow of Death 

Mfonobong Inyang: Single (Digit) and Searching

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Unfair Math Teacher

Femi Taiwo of LEAP Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php