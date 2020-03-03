The Most Stylish South African Celebrities At The #VCPoloSeries

The Most Stylish SA Celebrities At The #VCPoloSeries

The annual Veuve Cliquot Polo Series returned on Sunday to Cape Town’s Val de Vie Estate. The prestigious event brought fashion enthusiasts together for some high society mingling, celebration and ofcourse polo!

The not-to-be-missed social event themed “Colourama” was not short of glamour, top celebrities and influencers in the chicest ensembles.

From event host Nomzamo Mbatha rocking fringe and daring cuts to Lungile Thabete shifting the norm in a daring suit.

Scroll down to see our best-dressed celebrities at the VC Polo Series