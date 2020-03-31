Connect with us

Weddings

They Met at a Friend's Wedding! Oluwafarabaledamilola & Deji's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

See Madeena & Shihab's Celebration of Love + their Crazy Rich Asians Themed Wedding Dinner

Weddings

All the Stories You Need to Look Out For on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Weddings

You are my Personal Comedian! See Tobi & Theo's Wedding Video

Weddings

Yes to our Love! Hadeeza & Hassan's Pre-wedding Shoot

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 329

Weddings

BN Bridal: The High Impact Glamour Collection by Ugandan Designer, Fatumahasha

Weddings

A Friend Thought they'd be Perfect Together! See Tola & Tayo's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Beauty BN TV Career Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

Weddings

With Love from Ghana! Tracy & Kennedy's Spectacular Wedding

Weddings

They Met at a Friend’s Wedding! Oluwafarabaledamilola & Deji’s Pre-wedding Shoot

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Just imagine meeting your love at your friend’s wedding.

The beautiful bride-to-be, Oluwafarabaledamilola and her prince charming, Deji met in Kaduna at a mutual friend’s wedding. Immediately Deji saw her he couldn’t take his eyes off her and was attracted by her beauty. Even though he didn’t get to shoot his shot that day, Instagram brought them closer and nowhere they are, ready to walk down the aisle together.

 

 

How We Met
By the bride-to-be, Oluwafarabaledamilola

I first saw him at one of my close friend’s wedding in Kaduna, I was like okay fine boy with good height but that was it. I think at some point I asked him to dance, after a few steps I realized uncle could not dance, I decided to move away and continued having fun. I did not know uncle was already tripping.

After my friend’s wedding, I was going through the pictures via the hashtag on Instagram when I saw his picture and I followed his page. A few minutes later, Oga was in my dm asking how my flight back to Lagos was and tried to have a conversation but I was truly not interested. A few days later, my friend calls to tell me someone likes me and has been disturbing her about me and wanted to know if I was single, I’m like okurrr🤣. I told her yes I was single but not ready to mingle but we could be friends anyway. This person happens to be Deji 😉. We continued our Instagram dm chats till he asked for my number two days after, we realized we had so much in common and just clicked, we would talk for hours. Two months after, he asked me to be his girlfriend. I said yes and the journey led us here, about to say I do forever

How We Met
By the groom-to-be, Deji

I met OluwafarabaleDamilola at a friend’s engagement wedding in Kaduna on the 30th of March, 2018. I got to the venue a bit late and was famished so I decided to get myself something to eat inside the house while the engagement was still ongoing. Suddenly, a dark beautiful, breath-taking, charming Princess strolled into the house, looking all different from every other girl at the event. I stood amazed and at that moment I knew I just had to get her. I couldn’t get my eyes off her, I looked for every opportunity to fixate my gaze on her. After a while we were officially introduced by a mutual friend and instead of me to shoot my shot, I shied away. I left the event that day feeling like a dull boy but I knew deep down that we would connect again. Unknown to me, cupid was listening. We eventually found each other on Instagram and started talking and before you know it, well like they say, the rest is history.

 

www.bellanaijaweddings.com is your plug for all things weddings and love.

See you there.

Credits

Planner: @bankysuevents
Makeup: @y_glam
Bride’s outfit: @pink__buttons
Photography: @debolastyles

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jerry Odili of Tech ME is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Dear Stay-At-Home Mom, Fight the Despair, Keep the Joy!

Inheritance & Property Matters – The Root Cause of Many Soured Sibling Relationships

Why Do You Need to Control a Woman?

Funto Ibuoye Shares New Photos As She Celebrates Her 30th Birthday & Lessons Learned in Her 20s

Advertisement
css.php