BN Bridal: The Diva Collection by WONÁ

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ukrainian bridal design house, WONÁ truly had one mission, which is to emphasize a bride’s best attributes and they sure did. This bridal collection tagged Diva is everything and more. Each dress is unique in its style and yet appeals to one or more bride. Using different exquisite fabrics, to implicit detailing and the perfect tailoring, you’ll find yourself pinning down several dresses in this collection. If you are team ballgown or slim-fit, tulle or satin/sleek, maybe you are non-white dress lover, you’d definitely find something that catches your attention.

Here’s a brief description of the collection by the designer:

WONÁ creates bridal and evening wear that embody a woman’s most intimate and extravagant desires. Through finding the perfect dress, a woman truly reveals her own unique beauty. These dresses are designed to make females feel self-confident, aware of their own appeal, and desire to emphasize their best attributes.

 

 

Credit

Design Brand: @wona_concept

BellaNaija Weddings

