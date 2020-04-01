Connect with us

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 330

Style

The BN Style Recap: Bored? Check Out These Style Stories Right Now!

Beauty Style

The Best Work From Home Fashion & Beauty Look, According To Ini Dima-Okojie

Style

You'll Love Lisa Folawiyo Studio's #BetterTogether Series Featuring Falana, Tosin Oshinowo & More

Style

Emmanuel Oyeleke and Jemima Kefas Just Dropped The Cutest Photoshoot!

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Ini Edo, Sam Adegoke, Rich Mnisi And More

Style

Dumebi Clothing's "Boyfriend" Collection Is Definitely Worth Your Attention!

Events Style

Canadian BellaStylistas Shared An Inspiring Evening With Code Black Communicator Network & Tracy Moore

Style

It's All About Isolation Fashion This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 97

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Corona What? These Ladies are Not Letting the Virus Stop their Slay

Style

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 330

AsoEbi Bella

Published

48 mins ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Photo- @rpictures.com.ng

@kim.fauz Makeup and turban- @genoveramakeovers . Dress- @mozabella_atelier .

@debbykoro MUA- @nuances.de.beaute @dosclothingstore Gele – @taiwos_touch

Makeup- @peaceibadin_mua, @munycalfos , @tobie_peters Gele- @gele_by_segunlagos Shoes- @renecaovilla Handfan- @glisten_bridals Videography @theweddingtv Photography @awwgzz Asoebi- @glorystoresfabrics

#AsoEbiBella in @maisondehelen

@kevin.ebong_ym

@kevin.ebong_ym

Dress- @stylebysai

@ebunzac  Dress @lara.evelyn.designs

@nessykingsley Dress- @maisonde_mawollie

@pookielee08

@mizrikha

@tyntyfashions_tntfashions

@thebestpamelaever Dressed in @alainebyceline #bae2020

@_____0.bee__ lovely in @ummy.official

@rinimesville_ Dressed in @bumbles_signature

Dressed in @theseamsmistress

@amozu_eizogihc Outfit- @distinktivetradwear

@simi.popoola Makeup by – @houseoftunmi Lashes – @tunmi_cosmetics Scarf – @scarves_by_rofiah Purse – @ade_shoppa

@odun_ayo , @oglamstudio

@yvonneokoro

@MYHAIRLTD

Outfit- @tevriss

@realmabelmakun in @sevondejana Styled @medlinboss Hair Styled @dvreloaded

@xstalavista & her #AsoEbiBella Event by @1303eventsconcept Photo @eldoradomedia Asoebi @wealth_fabrics Brides asooke @omosiclothings

MUA @eeswatmakeovers Gele @oni_gele

Outfit @kaftanbytalies

@amozu_eizogihc Outfit- @distinktivetradwear 2

@sylvianduka

@laviye

@tyntyfashions_tntfashions and her daughter.

@kevin.ebong_ym @odinacouture Photographer- @60seconds_photography

Kids!

Photo- @poshclicks

@bucklesmemoirs

Outfits- @marblestitches

@atokemakeup Dress tailored by @2436wardrobe Asooke @herthesir_concepts

@adolshair

@heiresscouturenigeria & her son. Photo- @eleanorgoodeyphotography

@klalaphotography Event planner- @bankysuevents #AsoEbiBella

@muneerapage and her mini me

@timidakola, @busoladakolo and their adorable kids! Photography- @bighstudios

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Photo- @rpictures.com.ng

@kim.fauz Makeup and turban- @genoveramakeovers . Dress- @mozabella_atelier .

@debbykoro MUA- @nuances.de.beaute @dosclothingstore Gele – @taiwos_touch

Makeup- @peaceibadin_mua, @munycalfos , @tobie_peters Gele- @gele_by_segunlagos Shoes- @renecaovilla Handfan- @glisten_bridals Videography @theweddingtv Photography @awwgzz Asoebi- @glorystoresfabrics

#AsoEbiBella in @maisondehelen

@kevin.ebong_ym

@kevin.ebong_ym

Dress- @stylebysai

@ebunzac  Dress @lara.evelyn.designs

@nessykingsley Dress- @maisonde_mawollie

@pookielee08

@mizrikha

@tyntyfashions_tntfashions

@thebestpamelaever Dressed in @alainebyceline #bae2020

@_____0.bee__ lovely in @ummy.official

@rinimesville_ Dressed in @bumbles_signature

Dressed in @theseamsmistress

@amozu_eizogihc Outfit- @distinktivetradwear

@simi.popoola Makeup by – @houseoftunmi Lashes – @tunmi_cosmetics Scarf – @scarves_by_rofiah Purse – @ade_shoppa

@odun_ayo , @oglamstudio

@yvonneokoro

@MYHAIRLTD

Outfit- @tevriss

@realmabelmakun in @sevondejana Styled @medlinboss Hair Styled @dvreloaded

@xstalavista & her #AsoEbiBella Event by @1303eventsconcept Photo @eldoradomedia Asoebi @wealth_fabrics Brides asooke @omosiclothings

MUA @eeswatmakeovers Gele @oni_gele

Outfit @kaftanbytalies

@amozu_eizogihc Outfit- @distinktivetradwear 2

@sylvianduka

@laviye

@tyntyfashions_tntfashions and her daughter.

@kevin.ebong_ym @odinacouture Photographer- @60seconds_photography

Kids!

Photo- @poshclicks

@bucklesmemoirs

Outfits- @marblestitches

@atokemakeup Dress tailored by @2436wardrobe Asooke @herthesir_concepts

@adolshair

@heiresscouturenigeria & her son. Photo- @eleanorgoodeyphotography

@klalaphotography Event planner- @bankysuevents #AsoEbiBella

@muneerapage and her mini me

@timidakola, @busoladakolo and their adorable kids! Photography- @bighstudios

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

Related Topics:
AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Dr. Cassandra Akinde of The Neo Child Initiative is the Humanitarian Contributing to Overall Development of Kids in Nigeria

It’s Time To Be Very Careful with Your Account Details

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Worried About Your Business Surviving These Difficult Times? Read This!

5 Sports You Played in Secondary School That You should Consider Taking Up As Soon as It’s Safe to Go Out

Here’s How You Can Help Those Around You Who Don’t Have Certain Privileges During this Pandemic

Advertisement
css.php