AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 330

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
Photo- @rpictures.com.ng
@kim.fauz Makeup and turban- @genoveramakeovers . Dress- @mozabella_atelier .
@debbykoro MUA- @nuances.de.beaute @dosclothingstore Gele – @taiwos_touch
Makeup- @peaceibadin_mua, @munycalfos , @tobie_peters Gele- @gele_by_segunlagos Shoes- @renecaovilla Handfan- @glisten_bridals Videography @theweddingtv Photography @awwgzz Asoebi- @glorystoresfabrics
#AsoEbiBella in @maisondehelen
@kevin.ebong_ym
@kevin.ebong_ym
Dress- @stylebysai
@ebunzac Dress @lara.evelyn.designs
@nessykingsley Dress- @maisonde_mawollie
@pookielee08
@mizrikha
@tyntyfashions_tntfashions
@thebestpamelaever Dressed in @alainebyceline #bae2020
@_____0.bee__ lovely in @ummy.official
@rinimesville_ Dressed in @bumbles_signature
Dressed in @theseamsmistress
@amozu_eizogihc Outfit- @distinktivetradwear
@simi.popoola Makeup by – @houseoftunmi Lashes – @tunmi_cosmetics Scarf – @scarves_by_rofiah Purse – @ade_shoppa
@odun_ayo , @oglamstudio
@yvonneokoro
@MYHAIRLTD
Outfit- @tevriss
@realmabelmakun in @sevondejana Styled @medlinboss Hair Styled @dvreloaded
@xstalavista & her #AsoEbiBella Event by @1303eventsconcept Photo @eldoradomedia Asoebi @wealth_fabrics Brides asooke @omosiclothings
MUA @eeswatmakeovers Gele @oni_gele
Outfit @kaftanbytalies
@amozu_eizogihc Outfit- @distinktivetradwear 2
@sylvianduka
@laviye
@tyntyfashions_tntfashions and her daughter.
@kevin.ebong_ym @odinacouture Photographer- @60seconds_photography
Kids!
Photo- @poshclicks
@bucklesmemoirs
Outfits- @marblestitches
@atokemakeup Dress tailored by @2436wardrobe Asooke @herthesir_concepts
@adolshair
@heiresscouturenigeria & her son. Photo- @eleanorgoodeyphotography
@klalaphotography Event planner- @bankysuevents #AsoEbiBella
@muneerapage and her mini me
@timidakola, @busoladakolo and their adorable kids! Photography- @bighstudios
We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!
An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
Photo- @rpictures.com.ng
@kim.fauz Makeup and turban- @genoveramakeovers . Dress- @mozabella_atelier .
@debbykoro MUA- @nuances.de.beaute @dosclothingstore Gele – @taiwos_touch
Makeup- @peaceibadin_mua, @munycalfos , @tobie_peters Gele- @gele_by_segunlagos Shoes- @renecaovilla Handfan- @glisten_bridals Videography @theweddingtv Photography @awwgzz Asoebi- @glorystoresfabrics
#AsoEbiBella in @maisondehelen
@kevin.ebong_ym
@kevin.ebong_ym
Dress- @stylebysai
@ebunzac Dress @lara.evelyn.designs
@nessykingsley Dress- @maisonde_mawollie
@pookielee08
@mizrikha
@tyntyfashions_tntfashions
@thebestpamelaever Dressed in @alainebyceline #bae2020
@_____0.bee__ lovely in @ummy.official
@rinimesville_ Dressed in @bumbles_signature
Dressed in @theseamsmistress
@amozu_eizogihc Outfit- @distinktivetradwear
@simi.popoola Makeup by – @houseoftunmi Lashes – @tunmi_cosmetics Scarf – @scarves_by_rofiah Purse – @ade_shoppa
@odun_ayo , @oglamstudio
@yvonneokoro
@MYHAIRLTD
Outfit- @tevriss
@realmabelmakun in @sevondejana Styled @medlinboss Hair Styled @dvreloaded
@xstalavista & her #AsoEbiBella Event by @1303eventsconcept Photo @eldoradomedia Asoebi @wealth_fabrics Brides asooke @omosiclothings
MUA @eeswatmakeovers Gele @oni_gele
Outfit @kaftanbytalies
@amozu_eizogihc Outfit- @distinktivetradwear 2
@sylvianduka
@laviye
@tyntyfashions_tntfashions and her daughter.
@kevin.ebong_ym @odinacouture Photographer- @60seconds_photography
Kids!
Photo- @poshclicks
@bucklesmemoirs
Outfits- @marblestitches
@atokemakeup Dress tailored by @2436wardrobe Asooke @herthesir_concepts
@adolshair
@heiresscouturenigeria & her son. Photo- @eleanorgoodeyphotography
@klalaphotography Event planner- @bankysuevents #AsoEbiBella
@muneerapage and her mini me
@timidakola, @busoladakolo and their adorable kids! Photography- @bighstudios
We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!