The Embodied Collection by TruFlair Bridals Makes Every Bride Feel Special

We love the feeling a bride gets when she finds her perfect dress, and the Design brand, TruFlair Bridal has found an exciting way to express this feeling in its newly launched collection.

The Embodied Collection 2022 is inspired by the way brides become one with their wedding dresses. With versatile styles and the finest details, it was created to make every bride feel special. We are certain that you will find your perfect wedding dress in this collection.

Here is what the design brand has to say about the collection:

TruFlair just launched their 2022 bridal couture collection- Embodied. The 2022 Embodied bridal collection takes inspiration from how brides become One with their dress on their big day, serving as a witness to the love shared by two love birds. It also represents the Oneness expected from the couples after the ceremony. The dresses in the Embodied collection are all designed with the finest of fabrics, the perfect fitting corsets, embellishments, and intricate hand beading. The Embodied collection covers a range of silhouettes such as the A-line, mermaid, fit and flare, sheaths, detachable over skirts, and blazers. The dresses in the embodied collection speak volumes, literally because they are bold, dramatic and daring. The embodied collection was designed for brides who want to feel most special on their wedding day. According to Miracle Folaranmi, the creative director, “Her dress takes her form while she walks down the aisle with grace, confidence, elegance, and poise.” The couture collection was handcrafted from specially selected bridal fabrics along with pearls, crystals, and Chantilly laces made with hands of love. The 2022 Embodied collection was showcased for the first time at the Africa Fashion Week London which is the largest exhibition showcasing African designers in Europe, and it took place on the 8th of October 2022 at the Freemason’s hall.

Credits

Dresses: @tru.flair

Videography: @inspirestudios.ng

Makeup: @abigold_beauty

Hairstylist: @dharmsung