Yolanda & Joel are Set for the Aisle! See Their Pre-wedding Photos

We are always excited to see couples get on their forever journey. Yolanda and Joel are the lovebirds we can’t help gushing over. You can catch up here if you missed their beautiful love story and proposal.

Today, we get to experience this irresistible love that they share through their pre-wedding photos. These sweethearts have us blushing with the chemistry that exudes in their photos. Their goofiness and hearty smiles have us in our feelings. They also look dashing in their outfits, and the pastel shades added lovely colours to this shoot. We’re absolutely rooting for Yolanda and Joel!

Enjoy their lovely photos below.

Credits

Bride: @yo.lly

Groom: @mr_sepode

Photography: @abayomiakinaina | @mindmazephotography

Planner: @eventsbytoyor

Brides outfit: @the_ave_brand

Makeup: @dyanbeauty