Yolanda & Joel are Set for the Aisle! See Their Pre-wedding Photos

The Embodied Collection by TruFlair Bridals Makes Every Bride Feel Special

Check Out These Hot & Sizzling Visuals of the 'Ember' Collection by Cakes by Tosan

It was Love at First Sight! Enjoy Fiora & Ife's Pre-Wedding Photos

It was a Beautiful Display of Culture With Benedicta & Alex's Ghanaian Trad

It Started From a Dating App For Monique & Mayowa - See Their Pre-Wedding photos

Have an Awesome Weekend On The Street of Love With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

It was a Night of Pleasant Surprises at Sam & Joseph's Proposal - Enjoy Their Photos

The BERTA FW23 Collection Tells Unique Stories With Timeless Bridal Dresses

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 422

Published

5 hours ago

 on

We are always excited to see couples get on their forever journey. Yolanda and Joel are the lovebirds we can’t help gushing over. You can catch up here if you missed their beautiful love story and proposal.

Today, we get to experience this irresistible love that they share through their pre-wedding photos. These sweethearts have us blushing with the chemistry that exudes in their photos. Their goofiness and hearty smiles have us in our feelings. They also look dashing in their outfits, and the pastel shades added lovely colours to this shoot. We’re absolutely rooting for Yolanda and Joel!

Enjoy their lovely photos below.

 

Credits

Bride: @yo.lly
Groom: @mr_sepode
Photography: @abayomiakinaina | @mindmazephotography
Planner@eventsbytoyor
Brides outfit@the_ave_brand
Makeup@dyanbeauty

