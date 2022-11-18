Connect with us

Weddings

Aja & Rich's Love Began in Medical School - Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Photos

Weddings

Yolanda & Joel are Set for the Aisle! See Their Pre-wedding Photos

Weddings

The Embodied Collection by TruFlair Bridals Makes Every Bride Feel Special

Promotions Weddings

Check Out These Hot & Sizzling Visuals of the ‘Ember’ Collection by Cakes by Tosan

Weddings

It was Love at First Sight! Enjoy Fiora & Ife's Pre-Wedding Photos

Weddings

It was a Beautiful Display of Culture With Benedicta & Alex's Ghanaian Trad

Sweet Spot Weddings

It Started From a Dating App For Monique & Mayowa - See Their Pre-Wedding photos

Weddings

Have an Awesome Weekend On The Street of Love With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Sweet Spot Weddings

It was a Night of Pleasant Surprises at Sam & Joseph's Proposal - Enjoy Their Photos

Weddings

The BERTA FW23 Collection Tells Unique Stories With Timeless Bridal Dresses

Weddings

Aja & Rich’s Love Began in Medical School – Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Photos

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Over time, the four walls of a school have proven to be one of the best places that connect people.  For Aja and Rich, medical school was where their sweet love began.

They started out as study buddies and as time passed, they grew inseparable. Aja and Rich are set for their happy ever after and are blessing us with their culture-inspired pre-wedding photos. We cannot get over how gorgeous they look and we are absolutely rooting for these lovebirds!

Enjoy their lovely pre-wedding love story below.

How we met
By the bride, Aja

We met in 2018 at a college event. We started off as study buddies but soon became inseparable. Richmond proposed to me upon graduating medical school and of course, I said “yes”! We are so excited about our upcoming destination wedding.

Credits

Photography@dulamedia
Dress@spicyattiregh
Makeup@princeondabeat
Hair@dctr2u | @3elevenhairco

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

What to Do When you Have Extremely Playful Friends Who Don’t know When to Stop

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Dennis Isong: How to Build Wealth With Land Flipping

From Falz to Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Asake & Others – Here’s a List of Albums That Made Our 2022

Yetty Williams: How to Teach Children Self-Awareness in this Digital Age
css.php