Aja & Rich’s Love Began in Medical School – Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Photos

Over time, the four walls of a school have proven to be one of the best places that connect people. For Aja and Rich, medical school was where their sweet love began.

They started out as study buddies and as time passed, they grew inseparable. Aja and Rich are set for their happy ever after and are blessing us with their culture-inspired pre-wedding photos. We cannot get over how gorgeous they look and we are absolutely rooting for these lovebirds!

Enjoy their lovely pre-wedding love story below.

How we met

By the bride, Aja

We met in 2018 at a college event. We started off as study buddies but soon became inseparable. Richmond proposed to me upon graduating medical school and of course, I said “yes”! We are so excited about our upcoming destination wedding.

Credits

Photography: @dulamedia

Dress: @spicyattiregh

Makeup: @princeondabeat

Hair: @dctr2u | @3elevenhairco