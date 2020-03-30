Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Madeena and Shihab‘s wedding was a beautiful celebration of love and culture. When it is a Northern wedding, you know to expect lots of colours, culture and beauty. Their celebration kicked off with the henna night, cultural night and then the wedding dinner.

The bride, Madeena and her groom, Shihab had the most amazing time celebrating with their family and friends. The ceremony started with the bride’s henna night and then their cultural night, in which the energy was super high. Finally, they had their wedding dinner which was a Crazy Rich Asian themed wedding, you definitely want to see. They recreated the walk down the aisle scene from the movie while adding their own unique style to it and we must say it was beautiful. The decor, traditional details and the love radiating from the couple made it even more special. You know you want to see it now.

You should also see their pre-wedding shoot here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of joy, happiness and love.

Henna Night

 

Cultural Night

 

 

 

Wedding Dinner

 

 

Remember the fun doesn’t end, head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com to see more weddings.

Credits

Photography: @bighweddings
Team@mrbig.h @mrobinnaobioma
Planner: @theplanningcomp
Dress: @hudayya
Makeup: @jideofstola
Wedding Dinner Decor@alveenaevents
Cake: @chipsys_oven
Light/ Sound/ DJ & Special Effects@gabbyzconceptzx
Videography: @nategenius01
First Dress: @Hudayya
Cultural Night Outfit: @deolasagoeofficial
Venue: @sariuspalmetum
Cultural Night Decor: @mairoabdullahi
MC: @tujens
Small chops: @startersmallchops
Drinks: @Cocotini_mocktails
Lighting: @linksmultimedia
DJ & sound: @dj_stan_1

 

BellaNaija Weddings

