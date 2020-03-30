Madeena and Shihab‘s wedding was a beautiful celebration of love and culture. When it is a Northern wedding, you know to expect lots of colours, culture and beauty. Their celebration kicked off with the henna night, cultural night and then the wedding dinner.

The bride, Madeena and her groom, Shihab had the most amazing time celebrating with their family and friends. The ceremony started with the bride’s henna night and then their cultural night, in which the energy was super high. Finally, they had their wedding dinner which was a Crazy Rich Asian themed wedding, you definitely want to see. They recreated the walk down the aisle scene from the movie while adding their own unique style to it and we must say it was beautiful. The decor, traditional details and the love radiating from the couple made it even more special. You know you want to see it now.

You should also see their pre-wedding shoot here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of joy, happiness and love.

Henna Night

Cultural Night

Wedding Dinner

Remember the fun doesn’t end, head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com to see more weddings.

Credits

Photography: @bighweddings

Team: @mrbig.h @mrobinnaobioma

Planner: @theplanningcomp

Dress: @hudayya

Makeup: @jideofstola

Wedding Dinner Decor: @alveenaevents

Cake: @chipsys_oven

Light/ Sound/ DJ & Special Effects: @gabbyzconceptzx

Videography: @nategenius01

First Dress: @Hudayya

Cultural Night Outfit: @deolasagoeofficial

Venue: @sariuspalmetum

Cultural Night Decor: @mairoabdullahi

MC: @tujens

Small chops: @startersmallchops

Drinks: @Cocotini_mocktails

Lighting: @linksmultimedia

DJ & sound: @dj_stan_1