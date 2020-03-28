Weddings
All the Stories You Need to Look Out For on BellaNaija Weddings This Week
Hey BellaNaijarians,
Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.
Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
First, let’s see the wedding this week.
You’ll Definitely Love Madeena & Shihab’s Crazy Rich Asians Themed Wedding Dinner
The #Mash19 Henna & Cultural Nights were all Shades of Amazing
Ada & Chidi’s Traditional Wedding in Unubi was Pure Delight
Now to the pre-wedding shoots and proposal moments
The #DFabunion Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story will have you Smiling
Darrel & Somto’s Pre-wedding Shoot is all the Cuteness you Need Today
Dami & Tope’s Surprise Proposal is Oh So Sweet
To all the honeymoon spots we discovered this week…
This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Sri Lanka is all for Nature’s Beauty
A Getaway to this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Fujairah is a Definite Yes
Honeymoon in the Turks and Caicos Islands is a Definite Yes
Let’s see the beauty looks we loved this week.
Igbo Brides-to-be, this Beauty Look is Perfect for your Big Day
This Bridal Shoot will Inspire You to go With a Natural Elegant Look
We are Here for this Royal Edo Bridal Look by Layefa Beauty
Of course, something to inspire your dress selection when this is all over…
Every Dress in the Diva Bridal Collection by WONÁ is a Hit
Trending wedding moments you shouldn’t miss.