You should get ready to laugh.

The beautiful bride Tobi and her lover, Theo are such a breath of fresh air. Their love, happiness and joy on their big day can easily rub off on you. There was really no dull moment with them. Right from the bridal prep where the groom sent his bride a letter saying-“I can’t wait for you to see how sexy I look” to their secret jokes during their vow exchange, they really had fun.

Of course, the reception was just as amazing. The bridal entrance was perfect and we love how they switched up the shoe game with the bride’s mum and groom’s mum. Plus everyone that spoke really had beautiful things to say about them and their love.

Watch the highlights of their day below:

Credit

Videography: @thecabrand