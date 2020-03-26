Connect with us

Yes to our Love! Hadeeza & Hassan's Pre-wedding Shoot

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

17 mins ago

 on

Hadeeza and Hassan‘s pre-wedding shoot captured by Fox’s Photos is giving us all the sweet vibes and love we need for today. It was a simple shoot but yet didn’t fail to capture their love for each other.

There's just something about how calm and soothing their moments were captured. If you think we are overhyping this, just keep scrolling and enjoy all of their beauty.

 



 

 

Credits

Bride-to-be: @sahabilimankhadeeja
Groom-to-be: @hkilgori
Photography: @foxsphotos @foxsweddings
Makeup: @shinelxmakeover
Dress: @bouderieapparel

