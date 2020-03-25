Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 329

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 329

AsoEbi Bella

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Photo- @klalaphotography

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

#momayo2020 | Photo- @klalaphotography

#momayo2020 Photo- @klalaphotography

@osayii 📸- @thetobiloke

Photography- @klalaphotography

@olufunmi_aj Makeup @divadivineatelier Outfit @bewacouture Gele @taiwos_touch

@_soye in @chic_byveekeejames MUA- @y_glam

@dtclothings

@mrsonils

@abiserik Outfit @reine.roi Asooke by @tisbeeasooke Bride’s fabric @onafabric

@shine_and_shadows Photography – @chocolate_shot_it

#AsoEbiBella

@prettyrikkyx MUA- @tdollsmakeovers

#AsoEbiBella Dress- @elitestitches Photography @alayesphotos #l Model @asmuidris MUA @norahigho

@_timini in @magnumstitchesafrica

@iposhlooks , #Ogechi x #Victoria Fabrics by @amensfabrics Asooke by @herthesir_concepts

MUA- @yusha_beauty Dress- @zinty_clothing_co and @mukhtar fashion Fabric- @go_gorgeousshop 📸- @ashfim_photography

@iamshaffybello in @ogeslanguage

@threadedculture

#AsoEbiBella

@shotpicturesgh Bride- @ly_nda- Groom- @Edemj Makeup – @emeystouch Hair- @Neahair Food- @Foodbank Brides outfit- @missevys Grooms outfit- @Fiifiyeboah Local drink setup- @calabash_gh

#Lamisa MUA- @tolufelix_mua

@williamsuchemba

@iambisola  In @sgtcclothing

@iambisola  In @sgtcclothing 2

@vlisco Hair [email protected] @shop.wig

@bhomsy_stitches

#DFabunion Bride-to-be @sisi_dammy Planner- @bankysuevents Makeup- @y glam Bride’s outfit- @pink_buttons Photography- @debolastyles

@hamisamobetto in @mobettostyles

@motiirayo Dress- @bloombysa Makeup- @isbella_faces

#AsoEbiBella

@glamby_bouqui in @bouqui_glamhouse

@iposhlooks Asooke @herthesir_concepts Fabric by @amensfabrics

@freebornnoble

@house_of_dova 📷- @ayoalasi MUA- @makeupbychinny Dress- @house_of_dova Fabric- @morayoasoasiko

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

 

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

