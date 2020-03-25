AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 329

Photo- @klalaphotography
An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
#momayo2020 | Photo- @klalaphotography
#momayo2020 Photo- @klalaphotography
@osayii 📸- @thetobiloke
Photography- @klalaphotography
@olufunmi_aj Makeup @divadivineatelier Outfit @bewacouture Gele @taiwos_touch
@_soye in @chic_byveekeejames MUA- @y_glam
@dtclothings
@mrsonils
@abiserik Outfit @reine.roi Asooke by @tisbeeasooke Bride’s fabric @onafabric
@shine_and_shadows Photography – @chocolate_shot_it
@prettyrikkyx MUA- @tdollsmakeovers
#AsoEbiBella Dress- @elitestitches Photography @alayesphotos #l Model @asmuidris MUA @norahigho
@_timini in @magnumstitchesafrica
@iposhlooks , #Ogechi x #Victoria Fabrics by @amensfabrics Asooke by @herthesir_concepts
MUA- @yusha_beauty Dress- @zinty_clothing_co and @mukhtar fashion Fabric- @go_gorgeousshop 📸- @ashfim_photography
@iamshaffybello in @ogeslanguage
@threadedculture
@shotpicturesgh Bride- @ly_nda- Groom- @Edemj Makeup – @emeystouch Hair- @Neahair Food- @Foodbank Brides outfit- @missevys Grooms outfit- @Fiifiyeboah Local drink setup- @calabash_gh
#Lamisa MUA- @tolufelix_mua
@williamsuchemba
@iambisola In @sgtcclothing
@iambisola In @sgtcclothing 2
@bhomsy_stitches
#DFabunion Bride-to-be @sisi_dammy Planner- @bankysuevents Makeup- @y glam Bride’s outfit- @pink_buttons Photography- @debolastyles
@hamisamobetto in @mobettostyles
@motiirayo Dress- @bloombysa Makeup- @isbella_faces
@glamby_bouqui in @bouqui_glamhouse
@iposhlooks Asooke @herthesir_concepts Fabric by @amensfabrics
@freebornnoble
@house_of_dova 📷- @ayoalasi MUA- @makeupbychinny Dress- @house_of_dova Fabric- @morayoasoasiko
