This Andrea Iyamah Collection Will Put You in the Best Mood Today

Fan favourite resort, swim and ready to wear womenswear brand Andrea Iyamah just released its SS20 collection, which is exactly what we needed as a pick-me-up this morning.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

According to a statement from the brand, the collection which features fun, citrus hues and the brands signature cutouts and sex appeal, is essentially a celebration:

Consistent with ANDREA IYAMAH’s DNA of celebrating culture and nature, ANDREA IYAMAH Spring Summer 2020 explores the “Change of Form” specifically drawing inspiration from the colours, mannerism and metamorphosis of the butterfly. Often found fluttering in gardens and blissful surroundings, the early state of the butterfly is pensive, waiting, feeding and nurturing, expecting change and embracing blossom. ⠀⠀

This is the woman of A.I 2020 she is expectant, youthful, energetic and once she accepts her new form she does so in confidence, youthfulness, freedom and grace. Reinforcing originality consistent with Andrea Iyamah, the print of SS20 fabrics were developed from motifs of various butterfly species intentionally placed to emphasize the female figure. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

“…SS20 had to be bold, figure flattering, retro yet contemporary, unafraid of piercing colours that adorn pieces with effortless movement, while keeping the right amount of structure. It had to be A.I, it had to be original” @andrea.oi, Creative Director.⠀

Credits⠀

Photographer/Art Director: @willyverse⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Style Director: @somkele_i⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Model: @aslayy⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Makeup: @christinejair

www.andreaiyamah.com⠀

