Connect with us

Style

All BellaStylistas Who Are #WorkingFromHome Will Love This Super Comfy N5,000 Dress

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 329

Style

This Andrea Iyamah Collection Will Put You in the Best Mood Today

Style

These Top BellaStylistas Share How They Stay Productive while Working from Home

Style

The BN Style Recap: All the Style Stories To Get Into If You're #WorkingFromHome This Week

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Debbie Beecroft, Kaylah Oniwo, Lerato Kgamanyane And More

Events Style

See Boity Thulo, Cassper Nyovest, Maps Maponyane Sarah Langa and More At The FOMO Inducing #BlackCoffeeLuncheon

Beauty BN TV Career Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

Style

We Think Eku Edewor’s #AMVCA7 Look Would Be A Fashion Forward Option For An Unconventional Bride

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

Style

All BellaStylistas Who Are #WorkingFromHome Will Love This Super Comfy N5,000 Dress

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

As most of the world is confined to their homes this week, we are providing options for BellaStylistas who have to work from home, and this Nma Clothing Co dress fits the bill perfectly. Not only does it come in a variety of colours, it features a full size run and comes in a multitude of colours. We particularly love the slogan printed jauntily across the front of this hoodie maxi!

If you’re wearing it all day at home, or are have to go outside to grab some essentials , you’l have no issues popping out in this chic yet comfy piece.

Shop the Future Statement Hoodie dress for N5,000 (was N10,000) at nmaclothing.com

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Peter Molokwu: Outgrowing Friendships is a Part of Life… Embrace It!

#BellaNaijaWCW Tony Joy is Empowering Rural Women With Durian Nigeria

Self Isolation Starter Pack: Fun Things to do While you’re Stuck at Home

BN Book Excerpt: Get Your Foot Off My Neck by Ola Morin-Muhammed

BN Prose: A Time To Leave by Nneamaka Onochie

Advertisement
css.php