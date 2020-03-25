All BellaStylistas Who Are #WorkingFromHome Will Love This Super Comfy N5,000 Dress

As most of the world is confined to their homes this week, we are providing options for BellaStylistas who have to work from home, and this Nma Clothing Co dress fits the bill perfectly. Not only does it come in a variety of colours, it features a full size run and comes in a multitude of colours. We particularly love the slogan printed jauntily across the front of this hoodie maxi!

If you’re wearing it all day at home, or are have to go outside to grab some essentials , you’l have no issues popping out in this chic yet comfy piece.

Shop the Future Statement Hoodie dress for N5,000 (was N10,000) at nmaclothing.com

