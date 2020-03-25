Honestly, it’s tough to come to terms with the fact that we have to stay at home to help contain the spread of the Corona Virus, like it or not. This unprecedented pandemic has disrupted our routines and lives in some shape or form.
While we all used to dream of working from home, in actuality, having no alarm to wake up to, wearing sweatpants all day and with Netflix and TikTok being major distractions, it is hard to stay focused/productive. The increasing number of COVID cases can also cause a feeling of negativity and dull energy levels.
Because of this, we asked some successful and stylish BellaStylistas across Africa – from Accra to Cape Town to share how they manage to stay positive and happy while working from home this period.
Idia Aisien –
The quarantine has proven the need for businesses and other structures to become more flexible and innovative than ever! It’s also shown the power of information, staying in touch with our loved ones, and connecting with our people all over the world with the internet! The future is online, so Let’s look at the next 7days as an opportunity to think outside the box, rather than a challenge!
Remember that book you’ve always wanted to write? The workouts you owe yourself, the time off you’ve been praying for and the extra time you’ve wanted with family or to start a new project?! Well now there’s no excuse, the next 7days can take you even closer to your goals, let’s make it count!
The next 7days should be seen as an opportunity so get stocked, get prayerful and get creative!
Ayanda Thabethe –
Remaining positive during this time is critical to your overall well being. I’ve been keeping positive by watching a lot of tik tok videos which have kept me laughing. exercising using the online platforms that have been created by various people for the purposes of keeping fit and healthy during this time and ofcourse reading and a lot of Netflix.
It’s important to be kind to yourself, listen to what your body needs and also to be kind and patient with those with whom you share your isolation. This is a new thing for all of us and it requires us to exercise compassion and patience.
Ini Dima-Okojie –
It’s that moment where nothing else matters, but the things that truly matter..family, life, love. The pressure “to achieve” is off, the clock suddenly stopped. So I’m staying indoors, reading, writing, spending quality time with loved ones…and saving the world. Do stay safe and to everyone fighting, we’re winning this one
Derin Odugbesan-Thomas –
Keeping a positive spirit and knowing that everything would be okay, getting work done and if you don’t want to, that’s okay too.
Getting enough rest, taking all the Corona updates in small doses so as not to be overwhelmed by it all, keeping my immune system high and of course Netflix.
Blue Mbombo –
South Africa is actually going on the 21 day Lockdown from the 21st of March. I’ve just realized that the world has kept us so busy that we forgot to spend time with ourselves, our thoughts, and God.
I’ll be spending my time working out, reading books, working on my digital content, spending time with God and definitely keeping safe.
Tracy Nwapa –
Scheduling my time keeps me sane. If I don’t schedule when working from home I’m just gonna be useless and that makes me upset. A strong plan and schedule at the beginning of my day goes a long way.
It also doesn’t hurt to catch up on some documentaries on Netflix and practice some self care like skincare routines etc
Meditation and reflection, catch up with friends and family, re-strategize the entire 2020.
Going to read the Bible all over again
Tracey Che King –
Stick to your routine. When you’re working from home, it’s very easy to fall into the trap of staying in bed all day, not getting dressed, and letting go of your daily tasks and activities. When I look back at this time, I want to know and feel that I’ve made the most of my time. Because of this, I’m implementing a weekly timetable which will include work, cooking time, exercise and fun time.
Make time for friends and family. I am also make use of FaceTime and WhatsApp video call to stay in touch with friends and family. I find that I feel more connected to my loved ones when I can see their faces vs having a telephone call. I’ve also recently discovered a web browser tool called Netflix Party which allows you an your loved ones to chat while enjoying a Netflix movie or series together.
This might sound cliché, but I find that my spirit is lifted when I focus on being grateful. Practicing gratitude for the littles things, every morning, will really set the tone for the rest of your day.
Debbie Beeko –
It’s all about staying safe, healthy and productive. Get into a rhythm or routine. Clean your closet, start working on that plan, learn a language and practice self care however you choose.