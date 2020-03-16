Connect with us

Ordega Francisca gave her Mum the Perfect (almost) Mother's Day Gift - A House

Ordega Francisca gave her Mum the Perfect (almost) Mother’s Day Gift – A House

It’s almost mother’s day and gifts are starting to troop in!

Nigerian footballer Ordega Francisca is in a grateful mood right now as she celebrates the best mother in the world with the sweetest gift ever – A house.

In sharing the news on Instagram, Francisca posted a photo collage from the house dedication with a sweet caption:

Congratulations mother…As a daughter have done my path…I love you so much enjoy your new home…

css.php