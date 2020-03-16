Scoop
Ordega Francisca gave her Mum the Perfect (almost) Mother’s Day Gift – A House
It’s almost mother’s day and gifts are starting to troop in!
Nigerian footballer Ordega Francisca is in a grateful mood right now as she celebrates the best mother in the world with the sweetest gift ever – A house.
In sharing the news on Instagram, Francisca posted a photo collage from the house dedication with a sweet caption:
Congratulations mother…As a daughter have done my path…I love you so much enjoy your new home…