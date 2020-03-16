Guess who Just Got a YouTube Gold Plaque – Sinach 👏🏾

2019 was a great year, and 2020 is turning out great, too, for Sinach.

The gospel singer just got awarded a gold plaque from YouTube and she’s appreciating all her fans for always coming through and supporting her music career.

The Gold Creator Award is usually presented to channels that reach or surpass one million subscribers. The award is made of gold-plated brass with Sinach’s name embossed on it.

Appreciating her fans, she wrote:

Look what came in the mail !! Thank you my friends for celebrating GoodNews music in a big way!! @youtube @youtubengcreators @youtubemusic @gosgem

Photo Credit: therealsinach