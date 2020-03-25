Self Isolation Starter Pack: Fun Things to do While you’re Stuck at Home

Wondering how you’ll survive a possible coronavirus lockdown? These are the home comforts and essential items that’ll help you survive a possible Nigeria lockdown.

Because the virus is spread between people, many companies are telling their employees to work from home, while the government is encouraging social distancing as a way to stem the spread. So whether you are feeling ill and under quarantine, or self-isolating just to be on the safe side, these suggestions will help you get through the boredom.

Of course, you need basics like food, but we’re not suggesting you go stockpiling everything as this can exacerbate panic-buying, and leave the shelves bare for people who need groceries. If you’re at home all day with your family, you’ll want to keep busy, pamper, relax and entertain yourselves.

Here are some suggestions to help you out: