Sisi Yemmie is back with a new food vlog and on this episode, she’s teaching us how to make another delicious recipe – Plantain Peppersoup.

Warning, this recipe is addictive!

Ingredients

Semi Ripe/ Unripe Plantain

Goat Meat

Onion

Ground Pepper

Fresh Pepper

Salt

Beef Seasoning

Scent Leaves/Basil Peppersoup Spice

Watch the video below.