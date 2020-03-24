Stephanie Coker is Putting her “African & Pregnant” Vlog on hold for some Coronavirus Reporting

Connect with us

Published

58 mins ago

 on

Stephanie Coker has decided to put her “African and Pregnant” vlog on hold at the moment and face a more pressing issue (coronavirus), because that is what the world is talking about now.

On her new vlog, Stephanie takes on the role of a coronavirus reporter/detective as she goes on the streets of Lagos to report on how Lagosians are reacting to the coronavirus. She says:

Hey guys, in the wake of the global pandemic, episode 3 of African and Pregnant is now on hold 🙁

Here’s a quick vlog of what’s been happening in my area in Lagos, Nigeria in regards to #covid_19 You can call me your roving reporter lol. I went out on the streets of Lagos (putting my journalist skills to use lol) to find out what’s really happening.

Watch the video:

Related Topics:
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

