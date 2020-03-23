Here’s How You Can Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer & Face Mask

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has recommended social distancing and self-isolation whenever possible.

And as you may have noticed, one side effect of that is things are flying off the shelves at your local grocery store. Some of those things? Hand sanitizer and face masks.

Times are desperate, for sure, but while you’re stocking up on non-perishables, medications, and other important items you might need during the next few weeks, consider what everybody’s about to grab next.

Right now, in the mass shortage of sanitizers and face masks, people are figuring out how to do it themselves at home. Luckily you only need a couple of ingredients and materials so there’s absolutely no need to stress.

For the hand sanitizer, all you need is rubbing alcohol, aloe vera gel, and glycerin. This instructional video from food vlogger Mrs Kush is very concise and self explanatory.

Watch:

For the disposable face mask, all you need is a clean piece of light fabric, rubber bands and a stapler to hold it in place.

As shown in the video below, it takes only a few minutes to make and you can make as many as you want.

Watch below: