Toke Makinwa is Dishing out some Sexducation for the Females in “Toke Moments” | Watch

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Another episode of “Toke Moments” is here and this time, Toke Makinwa is educating the females on all things sex and sensuality.

She says:

A lot of us grew up believing that sex is something we do to procreate, sex is our duty to our husbands, sex is not what we discuss, sex is dirty, sex is a chore and the list goes on, how many of us women know our bodies? How many of us know what we like? How many of us believe that we have a right to orgasms too?

Today as we self isolate I encourage us women to also study our bodies, find out what we like and become bolder in the sex department. PG 18 OFCOURSE. Watch, Like, Subscribe and share what you think I left out.

 

Watch the video below:

