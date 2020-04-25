Get all Your Questions about Coronavirus Answered in a Special Edition of #AtHomeWithBN with Akin Abayomi | April 26

The coronavirus has swept the globe and caused a pandemic that’s become one of humanity’s gravest health crises. The virus, wrecking havoc across the world, is a new type of coronavirus that originated in China late last year.

Till date, scientists are still trying to understand how the virus functions, infects and spreads. And so, we’re sure you have a number of questions of the novel coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Get all your questions answered as you Join the Commissioner for Health in Lagos state Prof. Akin Abayomi @Profakinabayomi, in an exclusive interview on our InstaLive @BellaNaijaOnline as he speaks on coronavirus Outbreak Response while answering some of your burning questions.

The session will be hosted by medical doctor and Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde @Jemimaosunde.

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: @bellanaijaonline InstaLive