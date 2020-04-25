The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Toyin Abraham this April | WATCH “Abimbola”

This year’s African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was held on Saturday, March 14. At the event, movie star Toyin Abraham picked up the award for “Best Actress in Drama” (Movie/TV series) for “Elevator Baby“.

This April, we’re shining the spotlight on the movie star for our #BNMovieFeature.

Toyin Abraham is an actress, filmmaker, producer, and entrepreneur.

She began her acting career in 2003 when she starred in the movie “Dugbe Dugbe Nbo” produced by Bukky Wright. Since then, she has continued to feature in the best of Nollywood movies and has also ventured into movie production.

Generally, Toyin is known for her comic roles in films especially with her self-produced blockbuster movie series “Alakada“. Today, Toyin Abraham is one of the biggest brands in the Nigerian movie industry.

The featured movie for today is titled “Abimbola“

Funke (Bimbo Oshin) realises her husband is cheating on her and comes home late. She begs her sister Abimbola (Toyin Abraham) to come stay with her maybe her husband will change. He changes quite alright but comes home early to Abimbola instead. A suspense filled drama. The movie stars Toyin Abraham, Bimbo Oshin, Afeez Eniola, Adeniyi Johnson, Adunni Ade, Akin Dolapo, Dada Olasunkanmi.

Watch and enjoy the movie below: