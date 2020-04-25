Connect with us

The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Toyin Abraham this April | WATCH "Abimbola"

Get all Your Questions about Coronavirus Answered in a Special Edition of #AtHomeWithBN with Akin Abayomi | April 26

Check Out how Sisi Yemmie & her Family are Bonding During the Lockdown | Watch 

This Episode of "No Filter with Naomi" featuring Jackie Aina is a MUST WATCH

WATCH Episode 5 of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Mini-Series On BN TV

WATCH Sinach Deliver an Acoustic Rendition of "More than Enough" & "Simply Devoted"

The Ladies of the "OffAir Show" have got Some Interesting Gist for Us | Watch

Akah Nnani Shares the Interesting Back Story of his Recent Viral Tweet in "Akah Bants" | Watch

It’s Bonding Time for Mercy Johnson Okojie & the Kids | WATCH them Bake a Cake

TGIF! Watch Episode 11 - Greater Good of "Skinny Girl in Transit" on BN TV

The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Toyin Abraham this April | WATCH "Abimbola"

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This year’s African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was held on Saturday, March 14. At the event, movie star Toyin Abraham picked up the award for “Best Actress in Drama” (Movie/TV series) for “Elevator Baby“.

This April, we’re shining the spotlight on the movie star for our #BNMovieFeature.

Toyin Abraham is an actress, filmmaker, producer, and entrepreneur.
She began her acting career in 2003 when she starred in the movie “Dugbe Dugbe Nbo” produced by Bukky Wright. Since then, she has continued to feature in the best of Nollywood movies and has also ventured into movie production.

Generally, Toyin is known for her comic roles in films especially with her self-produced blockbuster movie series “Alakada“.  Today, Toyin Abraham is one of the biggest brands in the Nigerian movie industry.

The featured movie for today is titled “Abimbola

Funke (Bimbo Oshin) realises her husband is cheating on her and comes home late. She begs her sister Abimbola (Toyin Abraham) to come stay with her maybe her husband will change. He changes quite alright but comes home early to Abimbola instead. A suspense filled drama. The movie stars Toyin Abraham, Bimbo Oshin, Afeez Eniola, Adeniyi Johnson, Adunni Ade, Akin Dolapo, Dada Olasunkanmi.

Watch and enjoy the movie below:

