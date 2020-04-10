AtHomeWithBN: Get Ready to Turn Up for Club BN’s Friday Night Party with DJ Lambo | Don’t Miss It

Hey BNers,

It’s officially TGIF and we certainly miss the pre-coronavirus times when we could all turn up to the club on weekends to catch some fun. But there’s no need reminiscing about the good old days because Club BN is coming straight to your houses, and we are turning up with the one and only DJ Lambo who is all set to dish out tunes that will keep you dancing till you drop.

Date: Friday, April 10, 2020.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: @bellanaijaonline InstaLive.