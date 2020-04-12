Coronavirus Lockdown: Residents are Taking up Security Roles to Combat the Upsurge of Robbery Attacks

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Life under coronavirus lockdown in Nigeria is not only changing how people live but also how crime occurs. The restrictions on movement have had a significant impact on how perpetrators of crime operate and now it seems the new trend for robbers is coming out en masse to attack residents in their neighborhoods.

As the lockdown exercise in Ogun State entered its second week, robbers have continued to threaten the peace of communities in major parts of the state. This has led to residents coming together to take up the duty of securing their neighborhood without placing much hope on government security personnel.

Residents of various communities in Lagos and Ogun State have lamented rising criminal activities occasioned by the lockdown in the state. In the last six days, the robbers, mainly young persons, dispossess residents of cash, phones, foodstuff, and other belongings at night, leaving residents with panic and tales of woe.

 

 

However, security operatives have swung into action and are already making a couple of arrests in connection with the chain of unrest in the affected localities.

 

This are the emergency numbers to reach to report a robbery.

The police is ready to swing into action.
..
.EMERGENCY NUMBERS OF LAGOS STATE POLICE COMMAND

COMMAND CONTROL ROOMS
1 CONTROL 1 09010512285
2 CONTROL 2 09010512286
3 CONTROL 3 09010512287
4 CONTROL 4 09010512288

1 AREA COMMANDER’A’ LION-BUILDING 09010511296

2 DPO VICTORIA ISLAND DIVISION 09010511297

3 DPO DOLPHIN, ESTATE DIVISION 09010511298

4 DPO IKOYI DIVISION 09010511299

5 DPO ONIKAN DIVISION 09010511300

6 DPO ADENIJI-ADELE DIVISION 09010511301

7 DPO EBUTE-ERO DIVISION 09010511302

8 DPO LION-BUILDING DIVISION 09010511303

9 AREA COMMANDER ‘B’ APAPA 09010511304

10 DPO TRINITY DIVISION 09010511305

11 DPO LAYENI DIVISION 09010511306

12 DPO KIRIKIRI DIVISION 09010511307

13 DPO AJEGUNLE DIVISION 09010511308

14 DPO IJORA-BADIA DIVISION 09010511309

15 DPO APAPA DIVISION 09010511310

16 DPO AMUKOKO DIVISION 09010511311

17 DPO TOLU DIVISION 09010511312

18 AREA COMMANDER ‘C’ SURULERE 09010511313

19 DPO IPONRI DIVISION 09010511314

20 DPO AGUDA DIVISION 09010511315

21 DPO SURULERE DIVISION 09010511316

22 DPO ORILE DIVISION 09010511317

23 DPO BODE-THOMAS DIVISION 09010511318

24 DPO SABO DIVISION 09010511319

25 DPO YABA DIVISION 09010511320

26 DPO DENTON DIVISION 09010511321

27 IDDO POLICE POST, DENTON 09010511322

28 AREA COMMANDER ‘D’ MUSHIN 09010511323

29 DPO ASWANI DIVISION 09010511324

30 DPO MUSHIN DIVISION 09010511325

31 LADIPO POLICE POST, MUSHIN 09010511326

32 DPO ISOLO DIVISION 09010511327

33 DPO AJAO-ESTATE DIVISION 09010511328

34 DPO AGO OKOTA DIVISION 09010511329

35 DPO EJIGBO DIVISION 09010511330
36 ALAKARA DIVISION 09010511331

37 DPO ITIRE DIVISION 09010511332

38 DPO IJESHATEDO DIVISION 09010511333

39 DPO ILASAMAJA DIVISION 09010511334

40 AREA COMMANDER ‘E’ FESTAC 09010511335

41 DPO OJO DIVISION 09010511336

42 DPO TRADE FAIR DIVISION 09010511337

43 DPO OKOKOMIAKO DIVISION 09010511338

44 DPO SATELLITE DIVISION 09010511339

45 DPO ONIREKE DIVISION 09010511340

46 DPO FESTAC DIVISION 09010511341

47 DPO IBA DIVISION 09010511342

48 AREA COMMANDER ‘F’ IKEJA 09010511343

49 DPO IKEJA DIVISION 09010511344

50 DPO MAKINDE DIVISION 09010511345

51 DPO ALAUSA DIVISION 09010511346

52 DPO AKINPELU DIVISION 09010511347

53 DPO OJODU DIVISION 09010511348

54 DPO ILUPEJU DIVISION 09010511349

55 DPO MOSAFEJO DIVISION 09010511350

56 DPO MAN-CENTRE DIVISION 09010511351

57 DPO SHOGUNLE DIVISION 09010511352

58 AREA COMMANDER ‘G’ OGBA 09010511353

59 DPO ALAKUKO DIVISION 09010511354

60 DPO PEN-CINEMA DIVISION 09010511355

61 DPO DOPEMU DIVISION 09010511356

62 DPO ABATTIOR DIVISION 09010511357

63 DPO IJAYE-OJOKORO DIVISION 09010511358

64 DPO ELERE DIVISION 09010511359

65 DPO ISOKOKO DIVISION 09010511360

66 DPO OKO-OBA DIVISION 09010511361

67 DPO IJU DIVISION 09010511362

68 AREA COMMANDER ‘H’ OGUDU 09010511363

69 DPO SHOMOLU DIVISION 09010511364

70 DPO OGUDU DIVISION 09010511365

71 DPO KETU DIVISION 09010511366

72 DPO ISHERI DIVISION 09010511367

73 DPO OWOROSOKI DIVISION 09010511368

74 DPO ONIPANU DIVISION 09010511369

75 DPO IFAKO DIVISION 09010511370

76 DPO ANTHONY DIVISION 09010511371

77 DPO BARIGA DIVISION 09010511372

78 DPO ALAPERE DIVISION 09010511373

79 DPO ALADE DIVISION 09010511374

80 AREA COMMANDER ‘J’ ELEMORO

81 DPO MAROKO DIVISION 09010511376

82 DPO EPE DIVISION 09010511377

83 DPO OGOMBO DIVISION 09010511378

84 DPO ILASAN DIVISION 09010511379

85 DPO ELEMORO DIVISION 09010511380

86 DPO LANGBASA DIVISION 09010511381

87 DPO AKODO DIVISION 09010511382

88 DPO AJAH DIVISION 09010511383

89 DPO ODO-NOFORIJA DIVISION 09010511384

90 DPO LEKKI FREE ZONE DIVISION 09010511385

91 AREA COMMANDER ‘K’ MOROGBO 09010511386

92 DPO ISHASHI DIVISION 09010511387

93 DPO ILEMBA-HAUSA DIVISION 09010511388

94 DPO BADAGRY DIVISION 09010511389

95 DPO IJANIKIN DIVISION 09010511390

96 OWODE POLICE POST, SEME 09010511391

97 DPO MOROGBO DIVISION 09010511392

98 AREA COMMANDER ‘L’ ILASE 09010511393

99 DPO IBESHE DIVISION 09010511394

100 DPO OSOLU-KINGDOM DIVISION 09010511395

101 DPO IGBOLOGUN DIVISION 09010511396

102 DPO TAKWA-BAY DIVISION 09010511397

103 DPO ILASHE DIVISION 09010511398

104 AREA COMMANDER ‘M’ IDIMU 09010511399

105 DPO IKOTUN DIVISION 09010511400

106 DPO IDIMU DIVISION 09010511401

107 DPO GOWON-ESTATE 09010511402

108 DPO IGANDO DIVISION 09010511403

109 DPO ISHERI-OSHUN DIVISION 09010511404

110 DPO SHASHA DIVISION 09010511405

111 AREA COMMANDER ‘N’ IJEDE 09010511406

112 DPO AGBOWA DIVISION 09010511407

113 DPO OWODE-ONIRIN DIVISION 09010511408

114 DPO SHAGAMU RD DIVISION 09010511409

115 DPO OWUTU DIVISION 09010511410

116 DPO IPAKODO DIVISION 09010511411

117 DPO IKORODU DIVISION 09010511412

118 DPO IMOTA DIVISION 09010511413

119 DPO IJEDE DIVISION 09010511414

120 DPO KETU-EREYUN DIVISION 09010511415

121 AREA COMMANDER ‘P’ ALAGBADO 09010511416

122 DPO OKE-ODO DIVISION 09010511417

123 DPO ALAGBADO DIVISION 09010511418

124 DPO IPAJA DIVISION 09010511419

125 DPO MIERAN DIVISION 09010511420

Stay Safe.

Photo Credit: @Ayobankole

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Charis

    April 12, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    There is no number given to the public that ever responds when dialled.

    Reply

