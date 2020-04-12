Coronavirus Lockdown: Residents are Taking up Security Roles to Combat the Upsurge of Robbery Attacks

Life under coronavirus lockdown in Nigeria is not only changing how people live but also how crime occurs. The restrictions on movement have had a significant impact on how perpetrators of crime operate and now it seems the new trend for robbers is coming out en masse to attack residents in their neighborhoods.

As the lockdown exercise in Ogun State entered its second week, robbers have continued to threaten the peace of communities in major parts of the state. This has led to residents coming together to take up the duty of securing their neighborhood without placing much hope on government security personnel.

Residents of various communities in Lagos and Ogun State have lamented rising criminal activities occasioned by the lockdown in the state. In the last six days, the robbers, mainly young persons, dispossess residents of cash, phones, foodstuff, and other belongings at night, leaving residents with panic and tales of woe.

Robbery Reports are coming in from, Alagbado, Agbado, ijaiye, Abule Egba, Agege, Ogba, Akute, Ota, Sango. The residents turned to Vigilante, to secure the area. Are we on our own now? 💔

#LagosUnrest #OgunUnrest

pic.twitter.com/XHL5ykONqp — DANNY WALTER 👑 (@Danny_Walterr) April 12, 2020

We are securing the area ourselves… over 100 men on standby.. thanks to Nigeria police too @PoliceNG I have seen 6 patrol van moving area the area #abuleegba #LagosUnrest .. I rep Clem Road… Agbado area pic.twitter.com/iBjYaEder6 — Tolulope Alli (@2tolu) April 12, 2020

Both Strong and the Weak are on the street at Ahmadiyya around Abule Egba area doing night watchman… @PoliceNG @jidesanwoolu please come to our aid oo, we arm less and weak. Every one gonna flee, if the sh!t turnaround. From #OgunUnrest to #LagosUnrest pic.twitter.com/dQQ05MbFoG — Monsoor Ahmad (@ahmad_monsoor) April 12, 2020

Where is @PoliceNG in all this #LagosUnrest & #OgunUnrest? Why should citizens have to resort to self help? This is when govt should leverage military to clamp down on this, not to bully & kill citizens for lockdown. This is why we need Àmòtékùn, but Lagos & Ogun politicized it. pic.twitter.com/dZW8KgITpz — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) April 12, 2020

They Have Their Job, But They Are Doing Police Job Now. To All The Politicians Who Contributed In The Failure Of This Country NIGERIA Since 1960 Till Date … Their Generation Will Never Know Peace#OgunUnrest #LagosUnrest pic.twitter.com/ubwrJs8re1 — Kandy💥 (@Egbaparrot01) April 12, 2020

I'm worried about civilians who turn to vigilante by force in a bit to protect themselves and their family. Most of them are with cutlass. What if the armed robbers come with guns and start firing at them ??? 🤔😢#LagosUnrest pic.twitter.com/71A1EaWLdZ — DR.PENKING™ (@drpenking) April 12, 2020

We haven’t slept. The boys in the area mounted the street with bonfire to protect the area. Weldon guys! #LagosUnrest pic.twitter.com/wAocGKMg2q — Florence Emmanuel (@Eleojoflow) April 12, 2020

Robbers have been terrorizing the people of Ogun state. Since govt announced a lockdown in the state. The masses are forming vigilante groups to protect themselves #OgunUnrest pic.twitter.com/igRBItdw4I — Obinna Nwosu (@obi_Nwosu) April 11, 2020

However, security operatives have swung into action and are already making a couple of arrests in connection with the chain of unrest in the affected localities.

ROBBERIES: OGUN GOVERNMENT ON TOP OF SITUATION, EFFECTS ARRESTS. The attention of the Ogun State Government has been drawn to incidences of violence, alleged robberies and related crimes resurfacing in the State, especially in the Sango-Ifo axis. pic.twitter.com/s7AZQseikt — Ogun State Government – OGSG (@OGSG_Official) April 11, 2020

Suspects arrested in connection with robberies in the Ifo-Sango axis of Ogun State, being taken to the @NGRPolice Headquarters in Abeokuta for further investigation and prosecution. Cc. @iSlimfit @toluogunlesi @FeralJack_ #OgunIsSafe #BuildingOurFutureTogether pic.twitter.com/0oHIhC114M — SF (@sfojoemmanuela) April 11, 2020

This are the emergency numbers to reach to report a robbery. The police is ready to swing into action.

..

.EMERGENCY NUMBERS OF LAGOS STATE POLICE COMMAND COMMAND CONTROL ROOMS

1 CONTROL 1 09010512285

2 CONTROL 2 09010512286

3 CONTROL 3 09010512287

4 CONTROL 4 09010512288 1 AREA COMMANDER’A’ LION-BUILDING 09010511296 2 DPO VICTORIA ISLAND DIVISION 09010511297 3 DPO DOLPHIN, ESTATE DIVISION 09010511298 4 DPO IKOYI DIVISION 09010511299 5 DPO ONIKAN DIVISION 09010511300 6 DPO ADENIJI-ADELE DIVISION 09010511301 7 DPO EBUTE-ERO DIVISION 09010511302 8 DPO LION-BUILDING DIVISION 09010511303 9 AREA COMMANDER ‘B’ APAPA 09010511304 10 DPO TRINITY DIVISION 09010511305 11 DPO LAYENI DIVISION 09010511306 12 DPO KIRIKIRI DIVISION 09010511307 13 DPO AJEGUNLE DIVISION 09010511308 14 DPO IJORA-BADIA DIVISION 09010511309 15 DPO APAPA DIVISION 09010511310 16 DPO AMUKOKO DIVISION 09010511311 17 DPO TOLU DIVISION 09010511312 18 AREA COMMANDER ‘C’ SURULERE 09010511313 19 DPO IPONRI DIVISION 09010511314 20 DPO AGUDA DIVISION 09010511315 21 DPO SURULERE DIVISION 09010511316 22 DPO ORILE DIVISION 09010511317 23 DPO BODE-THOMAS DIVISION 09010511318 24 DPO SABO DIVISION 09010511319 25 DPO YABA DIVISION 09010511320 26 DPO DENTON DIVISION 09010511321 27 IDDO POLICE POST, DENTON 09010511322 28 AREA COMMANDER ‘D’ MUSHIN 09010511323 29 DPO ASWANI DIVISION 09010511324 30 DPO MUSHIN DIVISION 09010511325 31 LADIPO POLICE POST, MUSHIN 09010511326 32 DPO ISOLO DIVISION 09010511327 33 DPO AJAO-ESTATE DIVISION 09010511328 34 DPO AGO OKOTA DIVISION 09010511329 35 DPO EJIGBO DIVISION 09010511330

[4/8, 21:49] +234 806 776 8373: 36 ALAKARA DIVISION 09010511331 37 DPO ITIRE DIVISION 09010511332 38 DPO IJESHATEDO DIVISION 09010511333 39 DPO ILASAMAJA DIVISION 09010511334 40 AREA COMMANDER ‘E’ FESTAC 09010511335 41 DPO OJO DIVISION 09010511336 42 DPO TRADE FAIR DIVISION 09010511337 43 DPO OKOKOMIAKO DIVISION 09010511338 44 DPO SATELLITE DIVISION 09010511339 45 DPO ONIREKE DIVISION 09010511340 46 DPO FESTAC DIVISION 09010511341 47 DPO IBA DIVISION 09010511342 48 AREA COMMANDER ‘F’ IKEJA 09010511343 49 DPO IKEJA DIVISION 09010511344 50 DPO MAKINDE DIVISION 09010511345 51 DPO ALAUSA DIVISION 09010511346 52 DPO AKINPELU DIVISION 09010511347 53 DPO OJODU DIVISION 09010511348 54 DPO ILUPEJU DIVISION 09010511349 55 DPO MOSAFEJO DIVISION 09010511350 56 DPO MAN-CENTRE DIVISION 09010511351 57 DPO SHOGUNLE DIVISION 09010511352 58 AREA COMMANDER ‘G’ OGBA 09010511353 59 DPO ALAKUKO DIVISION 09010511354 60 DPO PEN-CINEMA DIVISION 09010511355 61 DPO DOPEMU DIVISION 09010511356 62 DPO ABATTIOR DIVISION 09010511357 63 DPO IJAYE-OJOKORO DIVISION 09010511358 64 DPO ELERE DIVISION 09010511359 65 DPO ISOKOKO DIVISION 09010511360 66 DPO OKO-OBA DIVISION 09010511361 67 DPO IJU DIVISION 09010511362 68 AREA COMMANDER ‘H’ OGUDU 09010511363 69 DPO SHOMOLU DIVISION 09010511364 70 DPO OGUDU DIVISION 09010511365 71 DPO KETU DIVISION 09010511366 72 DPO ISHERI DIVISION 09010511367 73 DPO OWOROSOKI DIVISION 09010511368 74 DPO ONIPANU DIVISION 09010511369 75 DPO IFAKO DIVISION 09010511370 76 DPO ANTHONY DIVISION 09010511371 77 DPO BARIGA DIVISION 09010511372 78 DPO ALAPERE DIVISION 09010511373 79 DPO ALADE DIVISION 09010511374 80 AREA COMMANDER ‘J’ ELEMORO 81 DPO MAROKO DIVISION 09010511376 82 DPO EPE DIVISION 09010511377 83 DPO OGOMBO DIVISION 09010511378 84 DPO ILASAN DIVISION 09010511379 85 DPO ELEMORO DIVISION 09010511380 86 DPO LANGBASA DIVISION 09010511381 87 DPO AKODO DIVISION 09010511382 88 DPO AJAH DIVISION 09010511383 89 DPO ODO-NOFORIJA DIVISION 09010511384 90 DPO LEKKI FREE ZONE DIVISION 09010511385 91 AREA COMMANDER ‘K’ MOROGBO 09010511386 92 DPO ISHASHI DIVISION 09010511387 93 DPO ILEMBA-HAUSA DIVISION 09010511388 94 DPO BADAGRY DIVISION 09010511389 95 DPO IJANIKIN DIVISION 09010511390 96 OWODE POLICE POST, SEME 09010511391 97 DPO MOROGBO DIVISION 09010511392 98 AREA COMMANDER ‘L’ ILASE 09010511393 99 DPO IBESHE DIVISION 09010511394 100 DPO OSOLU-KINGDOM DIVISION 09010511395 101 DPO IGBOLOGUN DIVISION 09010511396 102 DPO TAKWA-BAY DIVISION 09010511397 103 DPO ILASHE DIVISION 09010511398 104 AREA COMMANDER ‘M’ IDIMU 09010511399 105 DPO IKOTUN DIVISION 09010511400 106 DPO IDIMU DIVISION 09010511401 107 DPO GOWON-ESTATE 09010511402 108 DPO IGANDO DIVISION 09010511403 109 DPO ISHERI-OSHUN DIVISION 09010511404 110 DPO SHASHA DIVISION 09010511405 111 AREA COMMANDER ‘N’ IJEDE 09010511406 112 DPO AGBOWA DIVISION 09010511407 113 DPO OWODE-ONIRIN DIVISION 09010511408 114 DPO SHAGAMU RD DIVISION 09010511409 115 DPO OWUTU DIVISION 09010511410 116 DPO IPAKODO DIVISION 09010511411 117 DPO IKORODU DIVISION 09010511412 118 DPO IMOTA DIVISION 09010511413 119 DPO IJEDE DIVISION 09010511414 120 DPO KETU-EREYUN DIVISION 09010511415 121 AREA COMMANDER ‘P’ ALAGBADO 09010511416 122 DPO OKE-ODO DIVISION 09010511417 123 DPO ALAGBADO DIVISION 09010511418 124 DPO IPAJA DIVISION 09010511419 125 DPO MIERAN DIVISION 09010511420 Stay Safe.

Photo Credit: @Ayobankole