Queen Elizabeth’s Easter Message to the World is about Light & Hope | Check out more Updates

Queen Elizabeth, in a special audio message to everyone around the world, in celebration of Easter, speaks of light and hope.

Speaking from Windsor Castle, the Queen said religions had festivals celebrating light overcoming darkness, which often featured the lighting of candles, “As dark as death can be – particularly for those suffering from grief – light and life are greater.”

In a message released on the official Instagram page of the Royal family, the Queen said:

This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn’t cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever. The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this. We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be — particularly for those suffering with grief — light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future.

Listen to her message below:

Pope Francis will be live-streaming his Easter Sunday Mass service on YouTube

With social distancing, many Christians’ Easter Sunday traditions have been shaken up. Pope Francis will be live-streaming his Easter Sunday Mass service on YouTube. Also, most churches will live-streaming their services, so it may be best to check your church website or social media to see what’s planned.

China’s Guangzhou says Africans, Chinese citizens treated equally in curbing the spread of the virus

Several Africans including Nigerians in China have been evicted from their homes by landlords and turned away from hotels, despite many claiming to have no recent travel history or known contact with COVID-19 patients.

CNN interviewed more than two dozen Africans living in Guangzhou, many of whom told of the same experience: being left without a home, is subject to random testing for COVID-19, and being quarantined for 14 days in their homes, despite having no symptoms or contact with known patients.

According to CNN, Guangzhou Police spokesman Cai Wei during a press conference on Sunday has denied discriminatory practices towards foreigners.

We have always attached great importance to the safety of foreigners in Guangzhou and have guaranteed their legitimate rights in accordance with law. Police authorities have treated Chinese and foreign citizens in Guangzhou equally, and made no differentiation in enforcing epidemic control and prevention measures.

Nigeria’s coronavirus cases rise to 318

Nigeria has recorded 13 new cases of coronavirus, 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta and 1 in Kano. With this, confirmed cases in the country have risen to 318.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle on Saturday.

13 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano As at 9:30pm 11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/xXbp6lX2mS — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 11, 2020

More COVID-19 Survivors given the Green Light in Lagos & Osun State

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Adegboyega Oyetola, the governor of Osun State, shared that COVID-19 survivors have been discharged from the isolation centre in the Osun and Lagos State. The news shared via social media, has again got people full of joy and hope.

Sanwo-Olu wrote:

Dear Lagosians,

Today, 4 more patients; all Male, including an 11 year old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with his family and the society. The patients; 3 from Mainland Hospital, Yaba and 1 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19 This brings to 50, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the Lagos State isolation facilities. I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice the Social Distancing Principle and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene.

We are on steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good.

Thank You

Adegboyega Oyetola shared this:

I am happy to inform you today that 10 of the 17 patients at our Ejigbo facility have tested negative twice for the virus in line with the National Centre for Disease Control protocol, and have been released to join their families and live their normal lives. The remaining seven patients are responding to treatment and shall, by the grace of God, soon follow in the steps of their colleagues.

Three Indian states extend lockdown until April 30

The states of Maharashtra, Punjab and Odisha have extended their lockdown until “at least” Thursday, April 30.

The Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddav Thackeray, said on Twitter, “We have no option but to extend the lockdown beyond April 14. This will go on till at least till April 30. I am stressing on the word at least because it all depends on our social discipline and not crowding areas like markets”.