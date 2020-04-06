U.K. PM Boris Johnson now in Hospital following Persistent Symptoms of COVID-19 | Check Out Other Updates

U.K. Prime Minister, Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital Sunday night after having “persistent symptoms”, 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said.

According to Reuters, his Downing Street office said in a statement, “On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests”. The statement added, “This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.”

Johnson had been in isolation with a high temperature which had not abated. Two days ago, he posted a video on Twitter about his condition. He remains in charge of the government and is in contact with ministerial colleagues and officials.

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria rises to 232, with five deaths and 33 recoveries

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Sunday, 9:30 PM, that eight new cases have been confirmed in Nigeria: 5 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT and 1 in Kaduna State. The brings the total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria to 232. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths.

As at 09:30 pm 5th April, there are 232 confirmed cases

33 discharged

5 deaths For a breakdown of cases by state- https://t.co/zQrpNf5Q61 Lagos- 120

FCT- 47

Osun- 20

Oyo- 9

Edo- 9

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Kaduna- 5

Ogun- 4

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 5, 2020

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has tested negative for coronavirus

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has tested negative for coronavirus. This is coming barely two weeks since he revealed he tested positive to the virus. He disclosed that he has beaten it and his second test came back negative. Seyi Makinde made the announcement on Instagram. He added that he will resume his duties on Monday.

Here’s what he wrote:

I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

I am also grateful to all members of the Task Force for their cooperation during this time. I will be resuming my responsibility as Head of the Task Force from tomorrow.

A Tiger at Bronx Zoo tested positive for coronavirus

A four-year-old tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for coronavirus after developing a dry cough, with other tigers and lions also showing symptoms, in what’s believed to be a case of “human-to-cat transmission.”

“This is the first case of a wild animal contracting the disease from a person, who was most likely an asymptomatic zookeeper”, says Paul Calle, chief veterinarian for the Bronx Zoo. The Malayan tiger, named Nadia, likely contracted the coronavirus from an infected—but unknown—asymptomatic zookeeper. “It’s the only thing that makes sense,” Calle says. The zoo has been closed to visitors since March 16.

According to National Geographic, “several domestic animals had previously tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, including a Pomeranian and a German shepherd in Hong Kong, a domestic cat in Belgium”.

Germany’s total cases exceed 100,000

Germany’s coronavirus infections topped 100,123, the third-highest number of cases in Europe after Spain and Italy, and 4,031 more than 24 hours earlier. The number of deaths rose by 140 to 1,584 on Monday. This is the third straight drop in the daily rate of new cases, though government officials have warned that the worst of the crisis is yet to come.

Tesla shows ventilator prototype

Tesla Inc. engineers showed footage of a prototype ventilator the company is trying to make with auto parts amid a shortage of the machines for coronavirus patients. According to the video on Tesla’s YouTube channel, the design includes a touch screen, computer and control system from a Model 3 electric car.

China finds 78 new asymptomatic cases

According to the National Health Commission, China has reported 78 new cases of people who tested positive but show no symptoms of coronavirus, Bloomberg reports. China reported 39 additional coronavirus cases for April 5, with all but one imported. Of the confirmed cases, five of them were earlier classified as asymptomatic. China has a total of 81,708 confirmed virus cases.