The 5G Network, Coronavirus & What the Minister of Digital Economy Has Said

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 mins ago

 on

There have been several reports of people opining that the 5G mobile network caused the coronavirus outbreak. This suspicion has it that the 5G technology was put in place to improve telecommunications services and this comes with severe health hazards for human beings.

This debate was sparked by a claim by the founder of Believers Love World a.k.a Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome who stated that coronavirus and 5G network ‘is part of the Antichrist’s plan for a new world order.’ He further stated that the pandemic was created in order to popularize the 5G network which is gradually gaining attention across the world.

Here’s what Nigerians think about the claim:

The Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami has discredited the reports making the rounds on the status of 5G technology in Nigeria and claims of the link to COVID-19. Pantami who issued a statement via Twitter said the attention of his office had been drawn to public concerns about the health implications of the deployment of 5G in Nigeria.

Read the official statement below:

Photo Credit: Isa Ali Pantami (Twitter)

