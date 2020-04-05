The 5G Network, Coronavirus & What the Minister of Digital Economy Has Said

There have been several reports of people opining that the 5G mobile network caused the coronavirus outbreak. This suspicion has it that the 5G technology was put in place to improve telecommunications services and this comes with severe health hazards for human beings.

This debate was sparked by a claim by the founder of Believers Love World a.k.a Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome who stated that coronavirus and 5G network ‘is part of the Antichrist’s plan for a new world order.’ He further stated that the pandemic was created in order to popularize the 5G network which is gradually gaining attention across the world.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, one of the biggest Pastor in Africa and probably in the world is also pushing this 5G "New World Order" #COVID19 conspiracy. Its going to get people killed, & he's also pushing anti vaccination. WTF pic.twitter.com/vuy44eJDm2 — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) April 4, 2020

Here’s what Nigerians think about the claim:

It's really amusing how people swallowed and digested the misinformation about 5G in Nigeria being the cause of Covid-19. We can as well blame the lack of power on 5G. Infact, 5G is the main reason my neigbour always beat me on FIFA20. Yes, now I understand. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) April 4, 2020

Whether it is true or not that they are already laying cables of 5G in Nigeria or not. Govt must not allow it in Nigeria and should take a proactive step in that regard. 4G that is here in Nigeria sef na problem. 3G dey do everything i need i beg… We must watch out… — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) April 3, 2020

What scares me about the 5G conspiracy theories going around is that people actually believe it. Willingly. Like no one is forcing them, they legit believe it and are arguing in its favor wow. — Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) April 5, 2020

So a former Nigerian senator actually believes that the 5G network is causing symptoms of the flu and is related to the Coronavirus? Believes it so much that he called on the Nigerian government to remove the 5G from Nigeria. Certain things should end as thoughts in your head — Aproko Doctor™ (@aproko_doctor) April 3, 2020

These 5G conspiracy theories only show we have over rated too many people in Nigeria. 5G is causing coronavirus and you are using 4G to amplify the foolishness. Good luck to your followers. — Ediong (@Ediong) April 4, 2020

Did you notice that there was a heavy wind last night just before the rain? It's caused by 5G in Nigeria. It happened so as to ensure the even distribution of the 5G radioactive frequency to all regions so that no one is complaining of marginalization. #5GinNigeriaBants — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) April 4, 2020

5G in Nigeria when our 4G LTE is not even stable and Glo is still struggling with 2G 🤡 — Peace Of Mind 🇳🇬 (@simeontobi) April 4, 2020

It was Chris Oyakhilome. The same guy who is now selling you a 5G conspiracy theory about Coronavirus even though his highly acclaimed healing school has failed to provide a cure. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/zsy7Z7854U — Ébénébé (@ulomareen) April 5, 2020

The Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami has discredited the reports making the rounds on the status of 5G technology in Nigeria and claims of the link to COVID-19. Pantami who issued a statement via Twitter said the attention of his office had been drawn to public concerns about the health implications of the deployment of 5G in Nigeria.

Read the official statement below:

Photo Credit: Isa Ali Pantami (Twitter)