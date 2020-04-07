Coronavirus: Africa Will Not be Used as Testing Ground for Vaccine, says WHO + Other Updates

Nigeria’s coronavirus cases rise to 238

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria have increased to 238 after the country recorded six new cases on Monday. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this via its Twitter.

Of the six new cases, the NCDC said two were recorded in Kwara State, two in Edo, one in Rivers and one in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. As at 09:30 pm, April 6, there are:

238 confirmed cases

35 discharged

5 deaths

Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 2 in Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in the FCT As at 09:30 pm 6th April there are 238 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-five have been discharged with five deaths pic.twitter.com/jmChydhtas — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 6, 2020

Africa will not be testing ground for coronavirus vaccine, says WHO

The World Health Organization director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has slammed recent comments made by scientists suggesting a vaccine for the new coronavirus should be tested in Africa as racist. He said this during a virtual news conference on Monday.

“Africa cannot and will not be a testing ground for any vaccine, we will follow all the rules to test any vaccine or therapeutics all over the world whether it is in Europe, Africa or wherever.”

"When we needed solidarity these kind of racist remarks will not help. It goes against the solidarity. Africa will not be a testing ground for any vaccine." – @DrTedros in response to two French doctors suggesting a potential vaccine be trialed in Africa. pic.twitter.com/ECS9F1baPq — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) April 6, 2020

Pep Guardiola’s mother dies after contracting coronavirus

The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died after contracting coronavirus, aged 82.

Dolors Sala Carrio was diagnosed with coronavirus after showing symptoms in Barcelona, with the Premier League club announcing her tragic death on Monday afternoon.

The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. She was 82-years-old . — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 6, 2020

Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends. — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 6, 2020

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has spoken in reaction to the tragic passing of Pep’s mother, saying, “Our prayers and heartfelt sympathies are with Pep and his family at this overwhelmingly sad time. He and they have the love and support of the entire City family.” — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 6, 2020

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as his coronavirus symptoms worsen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit as he continues to fight off symptoms of the coronavirus. Johnson was taken to the hospital Sunday night as a precautionary step after suffering from persistent symptoms of the virus, CNN reports.

His office said in a statement Monday;

Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to act for him where necessary.

51 Recovered coronavirus patients test positive again in South Korea

Fifty-one people who recovered from coronavirus in South Korea have tested positive again raising fears the virus can be reactivated. The patients from the country’s worst-hit city, Daegu, were put in quarantine after being diagnosed with the virus, then tested positive again days after being released.

According to Daily Mail, Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the virus was likely ‘reactivated’, rather than patients becoming re-infected. Scientists at the government-run health body believe the virus may lay dormant at undetectable levels in human cells. They say that for unknown reasons the viral particles can then be reactivated and start attacking the lungs once more.

Check out the impressive Kano State Coronavirus Isolation Centre with 509 beds, toilets, laboratory, pharmacy, ambulance & briefing room

As states across Nigeria begin preparation for the coronavirus pandemic by putting measures in place, the Kano State government seems to be fully prepared in terms of medical infrastructure. The Director-General, Media and Communications for the Kano State Government, Salihu Tanko Yakasai announced the creation of an ultra-modern isolation center with photos.

H.E @GovUmarGanduje inspected the Kano State Isolation Centre at Sani Abacha Stadium which is being setup by Dangote Foundation in Collaboration with the State Govt. The centre will have a total of 509 beds, toilets, lab, chemist, ambulance, briefing room, and other facilities. pic.twitter.com/iKYM1yMhnA — Peacock (@dawisu) April 6, 2020

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians on circulation of fake Chloroquine tablets

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) alerted Nigerians on Monday to the circulation of fake chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets, Guardian reports.

In a statement issued by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, the agency was notified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) of the circulation of the tablets in Cameroon. The falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets were manufactured by Jiangsu pharmaceutical Inc, Astral pharmaceutical New Bhupalpura, China.

The statement reads: The tablets manufactured by these companies have no Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and are in packs of 1,000 tablets.

The use of the falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets may result in treatment failure and could even cause death,” she warned.

She also said that the labelling information on the falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets manufactured by Jiangsu pharmaceutical Inc, China is labelled with a fake NAFDAC No: 028060. The Astral pharmaceuticals, New Bhupalpura, China is labelled with fake NAFDAC registration No. 0587612 and advised the general public to be aware of this drug. All importers, wholesalers, and retailers are hereby cautioned to desist from illegal importation, distribution and sale of falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets.

NAFDAC has strengthened its surveillance in all ports of entry to prevent illegal importation of the falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets. The agency has also heightened surveillance in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to prevent distribution and sale of this falsified drug. Healthcare providers and other members of the public are advised to be vigilant and contact the nearest NAFDAC office with any information on the falsified chloroquine.

She called on anybody in possession of the falsified Chloroquine to submit it to the nearest NAFDAC office, and advised the consumer to report adverse events related with the use of the medicine, or call the agency toll free lines: 0800-1-NAFDAC and 0800-1-623322.

Chinese tourist sites packed as coronavirus lockdown lifts

As other countries lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, China is free after multiple weeks indoors, and people are heading to tourist sites in droves. Sites were packed during the country’s holiday weekend, despite warnings from health officials that the battle against COVID-19 isn’t over yet, CNN reports.

Photos from Huangshan mountain park were shared on China’s Twitter-like social media site, Weibo, showing thousands of people crammed together to enter the site during the country’s Qingming Festival, also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day.

A State of Emergency has officially been declared in Japan

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe officially declared a state of emergency on Tuesday covering Tokyo and Osaka over the rapidly growing novel coronavirus outbreak Tuesday, putting the country on an unprecedented alert level amid fears of an explosive surge of patients.

According to CBS News, the declaration, effective from Wednesday and continuing until the end of Golden Week in a month’s time, also covers Saitama, Kanagawa, Chiba, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures. The decision reflects the central government’s profound sense of anxiety over the COVID-19 outbreak inside the country, which threatens to collapse the health care system, paralyze the economy and upend the livelihoods of millions of people.

