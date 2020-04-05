Connect with us

Weddings

Loving You Forever! Darrel & Somto's Beautiful Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Dinner with the Girls Turned Proposal! Funi & Arinze's Surprise #BNBling in London

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 330

Weddings

BN Bridal: The Diva Collection by WONÁ

Weddings

They Met at a Friend's Wedding! Oluwafarabaledamilola & Deji's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

See Madeena & Shihab's Celebration of Love + their Crazy Rich Asians Themed Wedding Dinner

Weddings

All the Stories You Need to Look Out For on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Weddings

You are my Personal Comedian! See Tobi & Theo's Wedding Video

Weddings

Yes to our Love! Hadeeza & Hassan's Pre-wedding Shoot

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 329

Weddings

Loving You Forever! Darrel & Somto’s Beautiful Pre-wedding Shoot

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Darrel & Somto are such a radiant couple. The couple had a beautiful pre-wedding photoshoot captured by Abuja based photographer, Charliel Photography. We love how their shoot gave off a very sweet and romantic vibe.

From bright outfits down to the beautiful smiles on their faces, they indeed are such a stunning couple. Each of the photos in the shoot expressed their joy and obvious love for each other.

You need to catch up with other feature here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

 

Credits

Bride-to-be: @lasabonita
Photography: @charliel_photography
Makeup: @makeupby_julesbarbie
Styling: @stiffcollextion

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Open Letter to The Elected Leaders of the Nigerian People

They Are Heroes Without Capes! Shout Out to The Amazing Auxiliary Medical Personnel Putting Their Lives At Risk Daily

Chidinma Eke: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

#BeInspired – These Social Impact Initiatives Are Positively Touching the Lives of Everyday Nigerians

African Leaders Are Taking Positive Steps Towards Flattening the Covid19 Curve

Advertisement
css.php