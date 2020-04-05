Loving You Forever! Darrel & Somto’s Beautiful Pre-wedding Shoot

Darrel & Somto are such a radiant couple. The couple had a beautiful pre-wedding photoshoot captured by Abuja based photographer, Charliel Photography. We love how their shoot gave off a very sweet and romantic vibe.

From bright outfits down to the beautiful smiles on their faces, they indeed are such a stunning couple. Each of the photos in the shoot expressed their joy and obvious love for each other.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @lasabonita

Photography: @charliel_photography

Makeup: @makeupby_julesbarbie

Styling: @stiffcollextion