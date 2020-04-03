Funi totally gave Arinze the proposal of her dreams. For Funi, she thought she was attending a dinner with Arinze’s sister and having a night with the ladies. It was meant to be a Bad and Boujee dinner and so Funi was all glammed up and ready to have fun with her girls.

On the other hand, Arinze had put the plan in motion with the help of his sister. They got her to the venue and the dinner with the girls turned out to be Funi’s sweet proposal moment. The bride-to-be shared their proposal story, read all about it below and also catch up with more stories on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Our Proposal Story

By the bride-to-be, Funi:

A month before my engagement, my fiancé’s sister invited me for dinner at the Shard London. She called it a ‘Bad and Boujee Dinner’. If you know Kainene, you know she’s like that so I didn’t think anything of it! So on the 11th of March, I got all dolled up ready to have a fun night out in London. She called me a few hours before we were meant to meet up and said I should meet her in her friend’s hotel room in Shangri-La London. What Kainene told me was that her friend’s husband had gotten his wife a room in Shangri-La for her 30th birthday.

Kainene met me in the lobby of the 35th floor and we went up to her room. Getting to her friend’s room I heard John Legend’s Conversations in the Dark playing outside but I didn’t think anything of it. She opened the door and I saw rose petals and candles laid out in the most beautiful way, which led to a sign that read MARRY ME. At that moment, I couldn’t control my tears. The love of my life was standing right in front of me. My best friend, ready to take this bold step. Now here we are, ready to start planning our dream wedding!

