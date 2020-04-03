Connect with us

See Genevieve Nnaji’s Classic TikTok that’s got Everyone Talking

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji can do no wrong in our eyes. And now that she’s on TikTok, her first post is an instant classic!

In the age where everybody is taking to the application to shake off their quarantine boredom, Genevieve has also joined the list of celebrities and we are excited. In the TikTok video, Genevieve takes on a persona that’s so fun.

Check out the TikTok video and the reaction of people below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

