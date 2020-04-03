See Genevieve Nnaji’s Classic TikTok that’s got Everyone Talking

Genevieve Nnaji can do no wrong in our eyes. And now that she’s on TikTok, her first post is an instant classic!

In the age where everybody is taking to the application to shake off their quarantine boredom, Genevieve has also joined the list of celebrities and we are excited. In the TikTok video, Genevieve takes on a persona that’s so fun.

Check out the TikTok video and the reaction of people below:

Genevieve has joined tiktok too😃😃🥰 pic.twitter.com/bjoZsKuAun — JUMMAI (@juumjuum__a) April 2, 2020

Genevieve is like everyone’s sweetheart https://t.co/6BfkmJXLXP — Ifeoluwa (@IfeAminu) April 2, 2020

Genevieve is trending because she uploaded a tik tok video.. There’s levels to this thing.. — ♏️ (@soibifa_) April 3, 2020

She mastered her kraft …Genevieve is one of the purest form of professionalism in our entertainment industry https://t.co/e17L7pY5zB — ✊igbo blood✊ (@ikedurupriest) April 3, 2020

Heee, Genevieve joins TikTok too.😂😂

We doing this shit together, it’s not me boredom will kill. App store yaaaa 😂🏃🏃🏃 — Oloye Ayo Gbadebo (@holudaray) April 3, 2020

Genevieve is to Nigeria as Beyoncé is to the whole world 🥺🥺 @GenevieveNnaji1 pic.twitter.com/ngu8G7oz0z — DiCa (@bsl_di) April 3, 2020

My queen Genevieve. She rarely does something but when she tries one, excellence oozes and internet shatters. 😭😭 — Tony-Francis (@obynofranc) April 2, 2020