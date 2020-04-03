BNMovieFeatureSpecial: Watch Daniel Ademinokan’s “Between” starring Stella Damascus & Travis Grenier

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

Daniel Ademinokan‘s latest movie titled “Between,” has premiered on his YouTube channel Mon Afrik TV.

The movie was shot in the USA and stars Stella Damasus, Travis Grenier, Lynne Jenson and Tatiana Zappardino.

“Between” follows the story of 36-year-old Chelsea Hollis who is very successful and has been married and divorced four times. Although she helps people fix their relationships, she has totally given up on love.

A strong feminist, she believes women should take control of their destinies and be 100% in control of their emotions and the choice of who to sleep with and when to do it.

She meets Scott Hamilton and a one-night stand blossoms into a romantic relationship, until she finds out that the man who is about to change her perspective on love may just be much more than what she expected.

Watch the movie below:

