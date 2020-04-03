There’s a New Challenge in Town, Who Can Step Up?

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

We’re all bored at home, we know. That’s why challenges keep arriving anew, friends challenging friends who challenge more friends who c… you get the idea.

Spiderman” actor Tom Holland has come up with a new challenge, the Handstand Challenge.

And who can step up?

The idea is to put on a shirt while doing a handstand. Except, well, you’re allowed to cheat by having your legs against the wall. But still, it’s difficult!

So far only actor Jake Gyllehaal has stepped up

See how it goes:

Who’s doing next?

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

