There’s a New Challenge in Town, Who Can Step Up?

We’re all bored at home, we know. That’s why challenges keep arriving anew, friends challenging friends who challenge more friends who c… you get the idea.

“Spiderman” actor Tom Holland has come up with a new challenge, the Handstand Challenge.

And who can step up?

The idea is to put on a shirt while doing a handstand. Except, well, you’re allowed to cheat by having your legs against the wall. But still, it’s difficult!

So far only actor Jake Gyllehaal has stepped up

See how it goes:

JAKE ACTUALLY DID IT THIS IS HOW I WIN pic.twitter.com/oaqSTA33uu — 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬 (@jojochalamet) April 2, 2020

Who’s doing next?