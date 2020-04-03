Connect with us

Watch all the Behind-the-Scenes Fun of BamBam’s Pregnancy Photoshoot

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nothing and no one fully prepares you for motherhood!

New mum and reality TV star, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan better known as BamBam, who recently welcomed her first child, Zendaya, with husband Teddy A, has been sharing some throwback photos from her pregnancy journey.

Today she’s sharing all that went down during her pregnancy photoshoot and the video has got us in our feelings.

She says, “Nothing and no one can fully prepare you for motherhood! With this journey comes pain but that pales in comparison to the beauty that I have been blessed with! Having Zendaya still feels so surreal and half the time, I still can’t believe that she’s mine. The journey so far has been truly amazing and is one I wouldn’t trade for anything in the world”.

Check out her stunning photos:

Watch the video below.

Photo Credit: bammybestowed

