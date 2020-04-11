It’s Bonding Time for Ify Okoye & the Kids as they Bake the Perfect Banana Bread | WATCH

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

1 min ago

 on

What better to have fun and bond with the kids this period than have them whip up a delicious recipe with you in the kitchen?

That’s exactly what Ify Okoye did.

On this episode, Ify Okoye and her kids baked their favourite yummy, kids friendly, and the perfect banana bread.  She says:

You can have some baking fun with your kids at home this Easter with this easy recipe. All this while, we have been baking with my sister’s bread pan and leading up to this day, I realized that I had returned it bake to her and I clearly don’t have a bread pan. Due to the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to bake with what we had in our kitchen. But this recipe is the best and you will achieve a perfectly moist banana bread in the end.

Watch and learn!

