AtHomeWithBN: Make it a Date with Afua Osei as She Shares Tips on How to Stay in Business this Period | April 13

Hey BNers!

Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN is still ongoing, and we’ve been given the opportunity to feature quite a number of experts in various fields, speaking on topics ranging from wellness to parenting and productivity.

For our first episode this week, join Afua Osei @helloafua of @sheleadsafrica for a conversation on how to stay in business during this COVID-19 period.

Date: Monday, April 13, 2020.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: @bellanaijaonline InstaLive.