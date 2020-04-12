BN TV
#AtHomeWithBN: Make it a Date with Afua Osei as She Shares Tips on How to Stay in Business this Period | April 13
Hey BNers!
Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN is still ongoing, and we’ve been given the opportunity to feature quite a number of experts in various fields, speaking on topics ranging from wellness to parenting and productivity.
For our first episode this week, join Afua Osei @helloafua of @sheleadsafrica for a conversation on how to stay in business during this COVID-19 period.
Date: Monday, April 13, 2020.
Time: 1 PM.
Venue: @bellanaijaonline InstaLive.