WATCH Episode 2 of John Krasinski’s Show “Some Good News”

American actor, John Krasinski recently kicked off a new YouTube show titled, “Some Good News“, with the aim of lifting our spirits during this surreal pandemic season.

The first episode, featured John Krasinski highlighting some good news from around the world, including an interview with Steve Carrell to mark the 15th anniversary of THE OFFICE, as well as John’s newest hero, ‘Coco’.

For this new episode, John Krasinski returns to highlight some good news from around the world… and unveil the perfect Zoom surprise for his new friend, Aubrey.

Watch and enjoy!