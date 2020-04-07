AtHomeWithBN: Make it a Date with Chude Jideonwo as He Shares Ways We can Deal with Anxiety this Period | April 8

Hey BNers,

Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN, which has featured weight loss and fitness expert Coach Damz of Ask Damz, Remi Majekodunmi of Grace to Parent, Steph Ogunjobi of Tidy Tribe, Lanre Olusola, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi amongst others, is still ongoing.

We are well aware that this COVID-19 season has been overwhelming for many of us. A lot of us are either worried about our health and the health of our loved ones, both here in Nigeria and abroad. Having a lot of concerns about school, work, finances, and other important parts of our lives. People who already experience a lot of anxiety may find their anxiety worsening from reading different stories on the death toll globally, being stuck at home for an unknown period and many other factors.

That is why, for our next #AtHomeWithBN episode, we’re hosting Chude Jidenowo @chudeity who will share important tips on how we can all deal with the anxiety that comes with COVID-19 pandemic.

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: @bellanaijaonline InstaLive.